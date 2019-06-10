Charges Dismissed Against Former Utah Club Swim Coach

Nine felony charges against former Park City, Utah swim coach Kent Allen Bonacki have been dismissed without prejudice.

Bonacki was arrested last October and charged with felony dealing in materials harmful to minors and misdemeanor drug possession, according to Utah’s KUTV. Bonacki was an employee of the Park City School District from 2010-2014 and had previously coached with the Park City Swim Club. Media reports at the time indicated that Bonacki had been allegedly using a chat app to talk with “a person he through was a 13-year-old girl,” per DeseretNews.com. Police reports said that Bonacki sent 10 photos of male genitalia, titling his chat thread “bored 9th grade teacher.” Bonacki told police he had downloaded the photos off the internet and sent them over the chat.

New court documents show that all charges have been disposed and that the court ordered the case to be dismissed without prejudice.”Without prejudice” means the case could be retried down the road, but a representative of the Salt Lake County’s District Attorney’s office said the state did not pursue the case because there was not enough evidence. Judge Richard Mrazik dismissed the case on May 30.

Bonacki was never added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s banned database, nor the USA Swimming banned list.