ISL To Announce Two American, Two European Rosters Tuesday At Noon

The International Swimming League (ISL) will finally reveal the rosters for two of the four yet-unrevealed American franchises in a press conference Tuesday at noon Eastern Time.

The ISL has teased announcements of the American rosters for months, but tomorrow appears to be the day with a live press conference scheduled for noon. The members of the European rosters have been trickling out, announced by the four European franchises as they’ve signed. As such, we know almost the entirety of the European teams. Meanwhile the American franchises are almost entirely unleaked. There have been a few hints or educated guesses made (Michael Andrew‘s family owns the New York Breakers, so it’s likely he’ll be competing there; German media at one point linked Marco Koch to that team as well; Ryan Murphy hinted that he’d be competing at an Indianapolis meet that would limit him to either the DC Trident or Cali Condors; Bowen Becker at one point publicly joined the Cali Condors, though the Instagram post was deleted), but the rosters still remain very mysterious.

The ISL will stagger its official roster announcements between this week and next. This week, they’ll announce the teams in Group A (two American and two European franchises) and next week they’ll announce Group B. Here’s the full schedule and the included teams:

Group A: Announced 6/11/2019

Cali Condors

DC Trident

AquaCenturions

Energy Standard

Group B: Announced 6/18/2019

LA Current

New York Breakers

Team Iron

London Roar

SwimSwam Live Coverage

We’ll be following all the announcements live tomorrow. Tune in to SwimSwam.com for a live coverage thread of the announcements, along with full rosters as we get them.

Pre-Reported European Lineups

Per previous announcements, here are the current lineups for the European franchises:

Aqua Centurions – Rome Federica Pellegrini Luca Dotto Sarah Koehler Santo Condorelli Franziska Hentke Phillip Heintz Margherita Panziera Fabio Scozzoli Martina Carraro Laszlo Cseh Kaylee McKeown Kristian Gkolomeev Ilaria Cusinato Gabriele Detti Silvia Di Pietro Breno Correia Luiz Altamir Melo Alessandro Miressi Nicolo Martingenghi

Iron Swim Budapest – Hungary Katinka Hosszu Robert Glinta Alia Atkinson David Verraszto Ranomi Kromowidjojo Vlad Morozov Fanny Lecluyse Jesse Puts Jessica Vall Jeremy Desplanches Kira Toussaint PJ Stevens Mie Nielsen Arno Kamminga Jenna Laukkanen Pieter Timmers Kimberly Buys Henrik Christiansen Kim Busch Kristof Milak Zsuzsanna Jakabos Sebastian Sabo Ajna Kesely Dominik Kozma Richard Bohus GM: Katinka Hosszu

London Roar – London Cate Campbell Adam Peaty Bronte Campbell James Guy Emma McKeon Kyle Chalmers Minna Atherton Elijah Winnington Holly Barratt Alex Graham Jess Hansen Yuri Kisil Taylor McKeown Matthew Wilson Siobhan-Marie O’Connor Finlay Knox Jeanette Ottesen Cameron McEvoy Sydney Pickrem Kirill Prigoda Mireia Belmonte Vini Lanza Marie Wattel Duncan Scott Sarah Vasey Holly Hibbott Boglarka Kapas GM: Rob Woodhouse Head Coach: Mel Marshall