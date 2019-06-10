Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ISL To Announce Two American, Two European Rosters Tuesday At Noon

The International Swimming League (ISL) will finally reveal the rosters for two of the four yet-unrevealed American franchises in a press conference Tuesday at noon Eastern Time.

The ISL has teased announcements of the American rosters for months, but tomorrow appears to be the day with a live press conference scheduled for noon. The members of the European rosters have been trickling out, announced by the four European franchises as they’ve signed. As such, we know almost the entirety of the European teams. Meanwhile the American franchises are almost entirely unleaked. There have been a few hints or educated guesses made (Michael Andrew‘s family owns the New York Breakers, so it’s likely he’ll be competing there; German media at one point linked Marco Koch to that team as wellRyan Murphy hinted that he’d be competing at an Indianapolis meet that would limit him to either the DC Trident or Cali Condors; Bowen Becker at one point publicly joined the Cali Condors, though the Instagram post was deleted), but the rosters still remain very mysterious.

The ISL will stagger its official roster announcements between this week and next. This week, they’ll announce the teams in Group A (two American and two European franchises) and next week they’ll announce Group B. Here’s the full schedule and the included teams:

Group A: Announced 6/11/2019

  • Cali Condors
  • DC Trident
  • AquaCenturions
  • Energy Standard

Group B: Announced 6/18/2019

  • LA Current
  • New York Breakers
  • Team Iron
  • London Roar

SwimSwam Live Coverage

We’ll be following all the announcements live tomorrow. Tune in to SwimSwam.com for a live coverage thread of the announcements, along with full rosters as we get them.

Pre-Reported European Lineups

Per previous announcements, here are the current lineups for the European franchises:

Aqua Centurions – Rome
Federica Pellegrini Luca Dotto
Sarah Koehler Santo Condorelli
Franziska Hentke Phillip Heintz
Margherita Panziera Fabio Scozzoli
Martina Carraro Laszlo Cseh
Kaylee McKeown Kristian Gkolomeev
Ilaria Cusinato Gabriele Detti
Silvia Di Pietro Breno Correia
Luiz Altamir Melo
Alessandro Miressi
Nicolo Martingenghi
Iron Swim Budapest – Hungary
Katinka Hosszu Robert Glinta
Alia Atkinson David Verraszto
Ranomi Kromowidjojo Vlad Morozov
Fanny Lecluyse Jesse Puts
Jessica Vall Jeremy Desplanches
Kira Toussaint PJ Stevens
Mie Nielsen Arno Kamminga
Jenna Laukkanen Pieter Timmers
Kimberly Buys Henrik Christiansen
Kim Busch Kristof Milak
Zsuzsanna Jakabos Sebastian Sabo
Ajna Kesely Dominik Kozma
Richard Bohus
GM: Katinka Hosszu
London Roar – London
Cate Campbell Adam Peaty
Bronte Campbell James Guy
Emma McKeon Kyle Chalmers
Minna Atherton Elijah Winnington
Holly Barratt Alex Graham
Jess Hansen Yuri Kisil
Taylor McKeown Matthew Wilson
Siobhan-Marie O’Connor Finlay Knox
Jeanette Ottesen Cameron McEvoy
Sydney Pickrem Kirill Prigoda
Mireia Belmonte Vini Lanza
Marie Wattel Duncan Scott
Sarah Vasey
Holly Hibbott
Boglarka Kapas
GM: Rob Woodhouse
Head Coach: Mel Marshall
Energy Standard – Turkey/France
Sarah Sjostrom Chad le Clos
Femke Heemskerk Ilya Shymanovich
Emily Seebohm Danas Rapsys
Kierra Smith Andrei Minakov
Kayla Sanchez Evgeny Rylov
Rebecca Smith Anton Chupkov
Charlotte Bonnet Florent Manaudou
Fantine Lesaffre Max Litchfield
Penny Oleksiak
Imogen Clark
GM: Konstantin Grigorishin

