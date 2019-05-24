Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Still No 2019 ISL Rosters for US-Based Teams

While information about the inaugural season of the International Swim League has continued to trickle out, it now appears that official American rosters still won’t be released for another couple of weeks.

In early May, the ISL said that rosters should be announced within “two weeks,” which meant they should’ve been out by this weekend, but the ISL’s PR folks now say that they’ll let us know when they have another update.

Sources have told SwimSwam that the ISL now expects to release American rosters sometime after June 3rd. But take that date with a grain of salt, as many ISL announcements have come well after the first date (or two) they were expected, it’s anyone’s bet as to when we actually get to see the rosters.

On one hand, it has to be a bit frustrating for swim fans to continue to wait to see what the American rosters look like, especially as we’ve been receiving new info on the European rosters on a weekly, if not daily, basis.

On the other hand, there was some news to get excited about this week, as the ISL did release the initial competition schedule and venues. There are still over four months until the first meet, which will take place in Indianapolis, IN, October 4-5.

Additionally, some additional roster information has leaked out, been announced, or can be surmised.

  • Michael Andrew will be co-owning the New York Breakers with his mother, and will presumably be swimming for them.
  • Bowen Becker announced on Instagram he’ll swim for the the California Condors, although that post was quickly deleted.
  • Ryan Murphy indicated in an Instagram story (although did not outright say) that he’d be swimming at the Indianapolis meet. That meet is schedule to feature the DC Trident and the Cali Condors, and it would make sense that Murphy, who trains at Cal, will end up on the Condors.
  • Murphy, Katie Ledecky, Nathan Adrian, and Simone Manuel have all been named ISL ambassadors. All four train in California, although Ledecky is from the DC area, so we’ll have to see if she ends up competing for her “home” team, or the team closer to where she currently lives and trains.
  • In April, German media reported that German star Marco Koch would compete for the Breakers.

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Seans

Pretty sure Cody is on the DC Trident, he was at a photoshoot for his ISL team during the Pro Series and Kaitlin Sandeno was there leading it

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago
gator

I hope this isn’t because certain swimmers are holding out to try to negotiate a better deal with a team. This is can give a big boost to swimming and the prize money is there, so why hold out further?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
Swimming4silver

it just plain weird, why so much secrecy?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!