Still No 2019 ISL Rosters for US-Based Teams

While information about the inaugural season of the International Swim League has continued to trickle out, it now appears that official American rosters still won’t be released for another couple of weeks.

In early May, the ISL said that rosters should be announced within “two weeks,” which meant they should’ve been out by this weekend, but the ISL’s PR folks now say that they’ll let us know when they have another update.

Sources have told SwimSwam that the ISL now expects to release American rosters sometime after June 3rd. But take that date with a grain of salt, as many ISL announcements have come well after the first date (or two) they were expected, it’s anyone’s bet as to when we actually get to see the rosters.

On one hand, it has to be a bit frustrating for swim fans to continue to wait to see what the American rosters look like, especially as we’ve been receiving new info on the European rosters on a weekly, if not daily, basis.

On the other hand, there was some news to get excited about this week, as the ISL did release the initial competition schedule and venues. There are still over four months until the first meet, which will take place in Indianapolis, IN, October 4-5.

Additionally, some additional roster information has leaked out, been announced, or can be surmised.