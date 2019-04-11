NCAA Runner-Up Bowen Becker Signs With Cali Condors ISL Team

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers star sprinter Bowen Becker has announced he is signing with the newly announced International Swimming League (ISL) team in California – the Cali Condors. Becker, who recently finished 2nd in the 100 free at Men’s NCAAs, has become the first swimmer to join one of the 4 United States teams that were just announced this week.

Becker is primarily a sprint freestyler, having seen the most success in the 50 and 100 in recent years. His LCM best times in the 50 and 100 are 22.23 and 49.32, and are from 2016 and 2017 respectively. He did, however, drop significantly in the SCY 100 free this NCAA season, so with his focus now shifting to meters swimming, we may see him start to drop time in LCM.

Becker made his announcement in an Instagram post:

“Proud to announce that I will be going pro and trying to get to Tokyo. I have gladly accepted a position into the ISL (International Swimming League) team the Cali Condors. It is a great opportunity to swim with some fast and amazing people. Thank you all for the support especially my parents for allowing me to go for this and always being supportive of what I want to do.”

Jason Lezak has been announced as the GM of the Cali Condors.