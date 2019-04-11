Tomas Peribonio Breaks Own Ecuadorian National Record in 400 IM at Richmond PSS

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Gator Swim Club’s Tomas Peribonio broke his own 400 IM Ecuadorian national record at the Richmond Pro Swim Series Thursday night.

The 23-year-old split 57.71/1:06.71/1:12.21/1:00.19 for a final time of 4:16.87, earning a second-place finish behind Chase Kalisz (4:13.45). His previous national record, set at the FINA World Cup stop in Doha in September 2018, was 4:17.02. Peribonio was an A-finalist in the event at the FINA Short Course World Championships last December, going 4:05.08 in prelims and 4:06.26 in finals.

Peribonio also owns Ecuador’s national records in the 200 IM, 100 back, 200 back, 100 free and 400 free, and anchored the national record-setting 4×200 free relay. The 200 free record stood for 37 years before he broke it in 2015.

In college, Peribonio was a 10-time All-American for the University of South Carolina (class of 2018), with his highest NCAA finish coming at sixth in the 1650 in 2016.