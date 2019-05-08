ISL – United States Rosters Expected in the the Next Two Weeks

A spokesperson for the International Swimming League said that rosters announcements for American teams in the International Swimming League are expected in the “next two weeks” when asked by SwimSwam on Wednesday.

While a handful of announcements have leaked out (and in some cases, then been deleted from social media, as is the case with Bowe Becker), very little is known about which swimmers will be on which American rosters in the upstart professional swimming league. That’s in spite of European rosters being almost fully announced, and having begun with press conferences to announce rosters over 2 months ago.

When asked, the spokesperson said that they did not have more information to share at this time about why the American rosters were delayed so long after the European rosters.

So far, the only two publicly-known swimmers on ISL rosters in the United States are Becker (presuming his social media deletion was a correction of ‘jumping the gun’ and not a change of plans) and American Michael Andrew, who we presume will be a member of the New York Breakers team that he co-owns. In early April, German media also hinted that German Marco Koch, a former World Record holder, would be joining the New York Breakers.

At a press conference on April 10th, the American teams for the inaugural season were announced with the following General Managers:

As for the delay, Lezak, for one, didn’t believe that it puts the teams at any disadvantage. “I don’t really see that,” he said when asked at the announcing press conference. “We started this thing all in a fair playing field where we started recruiting athletes at the same time.”

While very little has been formally announced about American rosters, there are lots of rumors circulating. One of the more interesting ones is that certain teams will have very heavy roster connections to 2 of the country’s top collegiate programs, with most of the Texas alumni aggregating on one team and most of the Cal alumni aggregating on another.

European Rosters So Far:

Aqua Centurions – Rome

Aqua Centurions – Rome Federica Pellegrini Luca Dotto Sarah Koehler Santo Condorelli Franziska Hentke Philip Heintz

Iron Swim Budapest – Hungary

Iron Swim Budapest – Hungary Katinka Hosszu Robert Glinta Alia Atkinson David Verraszto Ranomi Kromowidjojo Vlad Morozov Fanny Lecluyse Jesse Puts Jessica Vall Jeremy Desplanches Kira Toussaint PJ Stevens Mie Nielsen Arno Kamminga Jenna Laukkanen Pieter Timmers Kimberly Buys Kim Busch

London Roar – London

London Roar – London Cate Campbell Adam Peaty Bronte Campbell James Guy Emma McKeon Kyle Chalmers Minna Atherton Elijah Winnington Holly Barratt Alex Graham Jess Hansen Yuri Kisil Taylor McKeown Matthew Wilson Siobhan-Marie O’Connor Finlay Knox Jeanette Ottesen Cameron McEvoy Sydney Pickrem Kirill Prigoda Mireia Belmonte Vini Lanza Marie Wattel Duncan Scott Sarah Vasey

Energy Standard – Turkey/France