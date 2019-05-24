Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Announces Whitley, Foster Among Juniors For Mare Nostrum

USA Swimming has announced the rosters of juniors who will travel internationally to both the Mare Nostrum tour in June and the Mel Zajac Jr. International meet this weekend.

You can view the full release with both rosters here.

Mare Nostrum Series – Canet (June 11-12) & Barcelona (June 15-16) stops

The Mare Nostrum Series takes place in Europe in early June. USA Swimming’s juniors will attend two of the three stops. Here are the selection criteria:

  • Female athletes must have at least a top-50 world ranking from 2018
  • Male athletes must have at least a top-75 world ranking from 2018
  • All 18-and-under athletes are eligible for selection, regardless of national team or national junior team status.

The Mare Nostrum roster includes a number of standouts from last summer’s Junior Pan Pacs, including gold medalists Phoebe Bacon, Gretchen Walsh, Emma Weyant, Carson Foster, Izzy Ivey, Alex Walsh and Adam ChaneyThe roster includes 18 juniors, which is nearly double last year’s roster of 10.

Full roster:

Name Club
Phoebe Bacon Nation’s Capital
Patrick Callan Michigan/Titans
Shaine Casas Texas A&M
Adam Chaney Mason Manta Rays
Madelyn Donohoe The Fish
Carson Foster Mason Manta Rays
Jake Foster Mason Manta Rays
Ethan Harder Billings Aquatic Club
Isabel Ivey California Berkeley/Lakers
Van Mathias Indiana University/Multnomah Athletic Club
Ella Nelson Nashville Aquatics
Lillian Nordmann Magnolia Aquatics
Kieran Smith University of Florida/Ridgefield Aquatic Club
Kevin Vargas La Mirada Armada
Alex Walsh Nashville Aquatics
Gretchen Walsh Nashville Aquatics
Emma Weyant Sarasota Sharks
Reece Whitley California Berkeley/Penn Charter


Staff

Head Coach: Ken Heis

Manager: Laura Ring

 

Mel Zajac Jr. International (May 24-26)

The Mel Zajac lineup was already known, as psych sheets for that meet have been out for most of this week. But the announcement does give a full roster, along with the qualifying criteria:

  • Must be top 50 on USA Swimming’s World 100 list (compiling 18-and-unders with top 100 world rankings among junior athletes)
  • Must be in high school
  • Must have never previously represented Team USA in international competition

Full roster:

Women’s Roster

Name Club Coach
Kathryn Ackerman Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics Jim Whitehead
Abby Arens Marlins of Raleigh Paul Silver
Olivia Bray Virgina Gators Doug Fonder/Kathy Fonder
Caitlin Brooks Gator Swim Club Robert Pinter
Alexandra Crisera Beach Cities Swimming Monique Shelton
Annabel Crush Lakeside Swim Team Mike Deboor/Tony Carroll
Kaitlyn Dobler The Dolphins Portland Swimming Nacim Bouferrache
Coleen Gillilan Fort Collins Area Swim Team Mike Novell
Isabel Gormley Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics David Rodriguez
Charlotte Hook TAC Titans Bruce Marchionda/Robert Norman
Torri Huske Arlington Aquatic Club Evan Stiles
Anna Keating Machine Aquatics Dan Jacobs
Justina Kozan Brea Aquatics Jim Johnson
Janessa Mathews Ohio State Swim Club Kyle Goodrich
Amanda Ray New Wave Swim Team John Roy/Edward Lower
Emma Wheal Western Hills Athletic Club James Bynum


Men’s Roster

Name Club Coach
David Curtiss Hamilton Y Aquatic Club Susan Welsh
Matt Fallon Somerset Valley YMCA Dan Roth
Ian Grum Dynamo Swim Club Ian Murray
Julian Hill Gator Swim Club Robert Pinter
Jason Louser Long Island Aquatic Club Dave Ferris/Ginny Nussbaum
Joshua Matheny Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics Dave Shraven
River Wright Bluefish Swim Club Chuck Batchelor


Staff

Head Coach: Ian Murray (Dynamo Swim Club)

Assistant Coach: Monique Shelton (Beach Cities Swimming)

Manager: Beau Caldwell

Team Physician: Dr. Adam Lewno

SwimMom

Is Whitely still in High School?

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
Braden Keith

No. That’s not a requirement for Mare Nostrum, just for Zajac. Several swimmers going to Mare Nostrum are in college. Casas, Callan, Ivey, Mathias, and Smith at least, are all in college.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
Jimbo

Let’s go Izzy!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Scribble

I’m waiting for Whitley to pop a 2:08. He needs to go out in a 1:01 low-mid.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
Braden Keith

You really think he needs to go out that quick? Historically he’s been known for his closing speed, so I think he could get there with a 1:02-low.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 seconds ago

