USA Swimming Announces Whitley, Foster Among Juniors For Mare Nostrum

USA Swimming has announced the rosters of juniors who will travel internationally to both the Mare Nostrum tour in June and the Mel Zajac Jr. International meet this weekend.

You can view the full release with both rosters here.

Mare Nostrum Series – Canet (June 11-12) & Barcelona (June 15-16) stops

The Mare Nostrum Series takes place in Europe in early June. USA Swimming’s juniors will attend two of the three stops. Here are the selection criteria:

Female athletes must have at least a top-50 world ranking from 2018

Male athletes must have at least a top-75 world ranking from 2018

All 18-and-under athletes are eligible for selection, regardless of national team or national junior team status.

The Mare Nostrum roster includes a number of standouts from last summer’s Junior Pan Pacs, including gold medalists Phoebe Bacon, Gretchen Walsh, Emma Weyant, Carson Foster, Izzy Ivey, Alex Walsh and Adam Chaney. The roster includes 18 juniors, which is nearly double last year’s roster of 10.

Full roster:

Name Club Phoebe Bacon Nation’s Capital Patrick Callan Michigan/Titans Shaine Casas Texas A&M Adam Chaney Mason Manta Rays Madelyn Donohoe The Fish Carson Foster Mason Manta Rays Jake Foster Mason Manta Rays Ethan Harder Billings Aquatic Club Isabel Ivey California Berkeley/Lakers Van Mathias Indiana University/Multnomah Athletic Club Ella Nelson Nashville Aquatics Lillian Nordmann Magnolia Aquatics Kieran Smith University of Florida/Ridgefield Aquatic Club Kevin Vargas La Mirada Armada Alex Walsh Nashville Aquatics Gretchen Walsh Nashville Aquatics Emma Weyant Sarasota Sharks Reece Whitley California Berkeley/Penn Charter



Staff

Head Coach: Ken Heis

Manager: Laura Ring

Mel Zajac Jr. International (May 24-26)

The Mel Zajac lineup was already known, as psych sheets for that meet have been out for most of this week. But the announcement does give a full roster, along with the qualifying criteria:

Must be top 50 on USA Swimming’s World 100 list (compiling 18-and-unders with top 100 world rankings among junior athletes)

Must be in high school

Must have never previously represented Team USA in international competition

Full roster:

Women’s Roster

Name Club Coach Kathryn Ackerman Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics Jim Whitehead Abby Arens Marlins of Raleigh Paul Silver Olivia Bray Virgina Gators Doug Fonder/Kathy Fonder Caitlin Brooks Gator Swim Club Robert Pinter Alexandra Crisera Beach Cities Swimming Monique Shelton Annabel Crush Lakeside Swim Team Mike Deboor/Tony Carroll Kaitlyn Dobler The Dolphins Portland Swimming Nacim Bouferrache Coleen Gillilan Fort Collins Area Swim Team Mike Novell Isabel Gormley Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics David Rodriguez Charlotte Hook TAC Titans Bruce Marchionda/Robert Norman Torri Huske Arlington Aquatic Club Evan Stiles Anna Keating Machine Aquatics Dan Jacobs Justina Kozan Brea Aquatics Jim Johnson Janessa Mathews Ohio State Swim Club Kyle Goodrich Amanda Ray New Wave Swim Team John Roy/Edward Lower Emma Wheal Western Hills Athletic Club James Bynum



Men’s Roster

Name Club Coach David Curtiss Hamilton Y Aquatic Club Susan Welsh Matt Fallon Somerset Valley YMCA Dan Roth Ian Grum Dynamo Swim Club Ian Murray Julian Hill Gator Swim Club Robert Pinter Jason Louser Long Island Aquatic Club Dave Ferris/Ginny Nussbaum Joshua Matheny Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics Dave Shraven River Wright Bluefish Swim Club Chuck Batchelor



Staff

Head Coach: Ian Murray (Dynamo Swim Club)

Assistant Coach: Monique Shelton (Beach Cities Swimming)

Manager: Beau Caldwell

Team Physician: Dr. Adam Lewno