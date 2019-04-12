Michael Andrew on Co-Owning ISL Team: “It’s a Very Exciting Time” (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Originally reported by Spencer Penland

MEN’S 50 BACK

PSS Record: Michael Andrew – 24.68

Top 3 Finishers:

GOLD: Michael Andrew – 24.76

– 24.76 SILVER: Ryan Held – 25.16

– 25.16 BRONZE: Matt Grevers – 25.18

Michael Andrew was just off his record-setting swim from this morning, but still managed to win the race by a pretty comfortable margin. Ryan Held just barely got his hand on the wall before Matt Grevers to earn the 2nd place finish. Grevers was just 0.04 seconds ahead of Ryan Murphy to earn a Bronze medal.

MEN’S 100 FLY

PSS Record: Jack Conger – 51.00

Top 3 Finishers:

GOLD: Caeleb Dressel – 52.08

– 52.08 SILVER: Giles Smith – 52.72

– 52.72 BRONZE: Zach Harting/Santiago Grassi – 52.87

Caeleb Drseel used a stellar back half to win this race, much like he did this morning. He was 7th at the 50 mark, but threw down a 27.09 on the 2nd 50 to vastly out-pace the rest of the field. Giles Smith was 2nd at the 50, and managed to hold on to that 2nd place postion on the 2nd 50. Zach Harting and Santiago Grassi tied for 3rd, but even more interestingly, they were tied for 3rd at the 50 mark as well, both clocking a 24.79. Michael Andrew, fresh off a win in the 50 back, tore to a 24.27 on the first 50, but then faded on the back half and ultimatly touched in 8th.