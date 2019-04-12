2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND
- April 10-13, 2019
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
Day 3 prelims kick off this morning with the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 50 fly, and 400 free. Today we’ll get to see Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith race each other again, this time in the 400 free. Simone Manuel will make her debut at this meet today in the 50 free, where she is the top seed. Caeleb Dressel will be aiming for two more golds today, in the 50 free and 50 fly.
WOMEN’S 200 FLY
- PSS Record: Cammile Adams – 2:06.76
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Hali Flickinger – 2:08.12
- Katie Drabot – 2:10.44
- Megan Kingsley – 2:11.22
- Kelsi Dahlia – 2:12.27
- Ella Eastin – 2:12.44
- Leah Gingrich – 2:13.67
- Alena Kraus – 2:13.91
- Mia Abruzzo – 2:15.21
Hali Flickinger posted a dominant swim this morning, taking the top seed by over two seconds and swimming the only sub-2:10 race in the field. Kelsi Dahlia took the race out ahead of Flickinger in heat 4, but Flickinger quickly ran Dahlia down on the 2nd 50. Flickinger was the only swimmer in the field to break 2:10 this morning, but all of the top 5 qualifiers have personal bests under 2:10, so tonight’s race could be tighter.
Cabell Whitlow was 9th this morning, swimming a 2:15.55.
MEN’S 200 FLY
- PSS Record: Li Zhuhao – 1:55.29
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Antani Ivanov – 1:57.64
- Zach Harting – 1:58.99
- Justin Wright – 2:00.11
- Chase Kalisz – 2:00.75
- David Dixon – 2:02.84
- Jan Switkowski – 2:02.98
- Tomas Peribonio – 2:03.26
- Micah Oh – 2:03.93
Zach Harting threw down a 1:58.99 in the 2nd heat, which lasted as the best time until the final heat, when Antani Ivanov clocked a 1:57.64. There was only one swimmer to make the A final that dropped time this morning – Tomas Peribonio. Peribonio made waves last night when he came in 2nd in the 400 IM (behind Chase Kalisz) and set a new Ecuadorian Record.
Five of the swimmers in the A final have been 1:55 or faster before, leaving tonight wide open. Taylor Abbot was 9th this morning in 2:04.07.
WOMEN’S 50 FREE
- PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom – 24.17
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Simone Manuel – 24.90
- Margo Geer/Kasia Wilk – 25.10
- –
- Farida Osman/Amanda Kendall – 25.31
- –
- Olivia Smoliga – 25.34
- Kelsi Dahlia – 25.42
- Anika Apostalon – 25.51
To not much surprise, Simone Manuel took the top see for tonight. Manuel was the only swimmer in the field to crack 25 seconds, but was still nearly a second off her personal best. There were two ties in the top 8, with Margo Geer and Kasia Wilk tying for 2nd, and Farida Osman and Amanda Kendall tying for 4th. Kelsi Dahlia made her 2nd A final of the day, coming in 7th.
Madison Kennedy finished just 0.01 seconds outside the top 8, posting a 25.52 for 9th this morning.
MEN’S 50 FREE
- PSS Record: Nathan Adrian – 21.56
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Caeleb Dressel – 22.04
- Michael Andrew – 22.08
- Michael Chadwick – 22.22
- Mihalis Deliyiannis – 22.27
- Abdelrahman Sameh – 22.48
- Ryan Held – 22.56
- Andrej Barna – 22.64
- Jack Conger – 22.66
It seemed like a new top time was established every heat in this event. Mihalis Deliyiannis set the top time in heat 6 with a 22.27, then Michael Andrew bested that with a 22.08 in heat 7, and finally Caeleb Dressel edged Andrew’s time with a 22.04 in heat 8. The top 4 are separated by only 0.23 seconds going into tonight, setting up what should be a tight race. Tate Jackson was 9th this morning with a time of 22.68.
WOMEN’S 100 BACK
- PSS Record: Emily Seebohm – 58.96
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Kathrine Berkoff – 59.78
- Olivia Smoliga – 1:00.11
- Ali DeLoof – 1:00.52
- Elise Haan – 1:00.80
- Lisa Bratton – 1:00.94
- Hali Flickinger – 1:00.96
- Claire Curzan – 1:01.08
- Kylee Alons – 1:01.48
Katharine Berkoff posted the top time out of heat 3, and managed to hold the top spot through the rest of the circle seeded heats. Berkoff was just off her personal best of 59.59 this morning, and will certainly be gunning for a new best time tonight. Hali Flickinger made her 2nd A final of the day, going a best time to land herself 6th this morning. Ella Eastin and Simone Manuel, neither of whom typically swim the 100 back, both qualified for the B final. Manuel swam a 1:02.50 and Eastin was 1:02.68. Claire Curzan swam a best time of 1:01.08, making her the 6th fastest 13-14 girl in history. The NAG stands at 1:00.26, so we’ll be watching for that tonight.
MEN’S 100 BACK
- PSS Record: David Plummer – 52.40
Top 8 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
- PSS Record: Yuliya Efimova – 2:21.41
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 200 BREAST
- PSS Record: Andrew Wilson – 2:08.94
Top 8 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 50 FLY
- PSS Record: Kelsi Dahlia – 25.74
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 50 FLY
- PSS Record: Matt Targett – 23.11
Top 8 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 400 FREE
- PSS Record: Katie Ledecky – 3:57.94
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 400 FREE
- PSS Record: Sun Yang – 3:43.55
Top 8 Qualifiers:
