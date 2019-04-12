2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Day 3 prelims kick off this morning with the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 50 fly, and 400 free. Today we’ll get to see Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith race each other again, this time in the 400 free. Simone Manuel will make her debut at this meet today in the 50 free, where she is the top seed. Caeleb Dressel will be aiming for two more golds today, in the 50 free and 50 fly.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

PSS Record: Cammile Adams – 2:06.76

Hali Flickinger posted a dominant swim this morning, taking the top seed by over two seconds and swimming the only sub-2:10 race in the field. Kelsi Dahlia took the race out ahead of Flickinger in heat 4, but Flickinger quickly ran Dahlia down on the 2nd 50. Flickinger was the only swimmer in the field to break 2:10 this morning, but all of the top 5 qualifiers have personal bests under 2:10, so tonight’s race could be tighter.

Cabell Whitlow was 9th this morning, swimming a 2:15.55.

MEN’S 200 FLY

PSS Record: Li Zhuhao – 1:55.29

Zach Harting threw down a 1:58.99 in the 2nd heat, which lasted as the best time until the final heat, when Antani Ivanov clocked a 1:57.64. There was only one swimmer to make the A final that dropped time this morning – Tomas Peribonio. Peribonio made waves last night when he came in 2nd in the 400 IM (behind Chase Kalisz) and set a new Ecuadorian Record.

Five of the swimmers in the A final have been 1:55 or faster before, leaving tonight wide open. Taylor Abbot was 9th this morning in 2:04.07.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom – 24.17

To not much surprise, Simone Manuel took the top see for tonight. Manuel was the only swimmer in the field to crack 25 seconds, but was still nearly a second off her personal best. There were two ties in the top 8, with Margo Geer and Kasia Wilk tying for 2nd, and Farida Osman and Amanda Kendall tying for 4th. Kelsi Dahlia made her 2nd A final of the day, coming in 7th.

Madison Kennedy finished just 0.01 seconds outside the top 8, posting a 25.52 for 9th this morning.

MEN’S 50 FREE

PSS Record: Nathan Adrian – 21.56

It seemed like a new top time was established every heat in this event. Mihalis Deliyiannis set the top time in heat 6 with a 22.27, then Michael Andrew bested that with a 22.08 in heat 7, and finally Caeleb Dressel edged Andrew’s time with a 22.04 in heat 8. The top 4 are separated by only 0.23 seconds going into tonight, setting up what should be a tight race. Tate Jackson was 9th this morning with a time of 22.68.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

PSS Record: Emily Seebohm – 58.96

Katharine Berkoff posted the top time out of heat 3, and managed to hold the top spot through the rest of the circle seeded heats. Berkoff was just off her personal best of 59.59 this morning, and will certainly be gunning for a new best time tonight. Hali Flickinger made her 2nd A final of the day, going a best time to land herself 6th this morning. Ella Eastin and Simone Manuel, neither of whom typically swim the 100 back, both qualified for the B final. Manuel swam a 1:02.50 and Eastin was 1:02.68. Claire Curzan swam a best time of 1:01.08, making her the 6th fastest 13-14 girl in history. The NAG stands at 1:00.26, so we’ll be watching for that tonight.

MEN’S 100 BACK

PSS Record: David Plummer – 52.40

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

PSS Record: Yuliya Efimova – 2:21.41

MEN’S 200 BREAST

PSS Record: Andrew Wilson – 2:08.94

WOMEN’S 50 FLY

PSS Record: Kelsi Dahlia – 25.74

MEN’S 50 FLY

PSS Record: Matt Targett – 23.11

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

PSS Record: Katie Ledecky – 3:57.94

MEN’S 400 FREE

PSS Record: Sun Yang – 3:43.55

