Boise State Picks Up OSU Transfer Lauren Yon, 2 International Swimmers

Lauren Yon of Sweet Home, Oregon, has signed a financial aid agreement with Boise State University for the 2019-20 season. Yon graduated from Sweet Home High School in 2018 and spent her first year at Oregon State before they discontinued the women’s swimming and diving program at the end of the 2018-19 season.

As a freshman Yon competed in 10 meets for the Beavers, swimming mostly IM, breast, and the 500 free. At 2019 Pac-12 Championships, she swam the 400 IM (C-finalist), 500 free (33rd in prelims), and 200 breast (35th in prelims), earning PBs in the 500 free and 400 IM. Her best times would have scored points for the Broncos at 2019 MWC Championships in the B final of the 400 IM and the C finals of the 500 free and 200 IM.

In high school, Yon was a 7-time individual state champion and set the Oregon 1-4A state record in the 200 IM (2:05.76) her senior year. She also won the 500 free (5:04.52) in her final high school season in 2018. Yon swims year-round with Sweet Home Swim Club.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:20.99

200 IM – 2:05.60

500 free – 4:58.56

200 free – 1:53.29

200 breast – 2:19.11

100 breast – 1:05.72

Boise State also signed letters of intent with Brazil’s Beatriz Santos and Anahi Schreuders of Aruba. Santos is a butterflyer whose top meters times would convert to 54.49 for the 100 and 2:03.18 for the 200. Those times would have scored in the B finals of both events at the conference meet. Schreuders competed for Aruba at the FINA World Swimming Championships, Central American and Caribbean Games, and Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Championships in 2018. She swims sprint free and breast, and her best converted times are 23.92/51.61 in the 50/100 free and 1:04.18/2:32.11 in the 100/200 breast. Her converted 100 free and 100 breast PBs would have been just a tick outside scoring range at 2019 MWCs.

Yon, Santos, and Schreuders will join Delaney Phillips and Emma Brady in the fall.

