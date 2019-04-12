Leah Smith: “Last year I put a lot of hard work in the bank” (Video)

019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE – TIMED FINAL

Olympic Trials cut: 8:48.09

Katie Ledecky, NCAP – 8:14.24 Leah Smith, Tuscon Ford Dealers Aquatics – 8:16.33 Kristel Kobrich, Chile – 8:36.19

Out in 2:00.31, Ledecky was in control of this race with Leah Smith not far behind her. Ledecky won it in 8:14.24, improving upon her season-best 8:14.40 by a marginal amount to maintain ownership of the world #1 time. Her time going out, 2:00.31, was just about what she went out in when she went 8:06.68 at the 2016 Austin PSS stop, but she fell off of that pace shortly after 200 meters.

Smith, meanwhile, had the best swim of her entire life. Looking gleeful and surprised at the scoreboard, Smith’s time of 8:16.33 pushes her to third in the world rankings this season. More importantly, that’s her best swim ever, improving upon her 8:17.21, done at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. She now ranks 8th, all-time, on the top performers list.