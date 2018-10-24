SWAT’s Delaney Phillips Verbally Commits to Boise State

Delaney Phillips of Spokane, Washington has verbally committed to swim at Boise State University beginning in the fall of 2019.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Boise State University! I would like to personally thank my coaches, my parents, and my teammates for always being there for me through everything! I can’t wait to begin this new and exciting chapter in my life. Go Broncos!🐴🧡💙 #lookmomididit #bleedblue

“I fell in love with Boise State University from the moment I got on campus! My new teammates and coach’s [stet] are a perfect fit for me! I am beyond excited to continue my academic and athletic career at BSU! Go broncos!🐴🧡💙”

Phillips is a breaststroke and IM specialist from Spokane Waves Aquatic Team. She ended her 2017-18 SCY season at Federal Way Sectionals with finals appearances in the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM, and new PBs in the 200 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 200 IM. Similarly, in long course season she swam at both Mt. Hood Sectionals and NCSA Summer Championship and improved her lifetime bests in the 50 free, 100/200 back, 50/200 breast, and 200/400 IM.

Phillips’ best times would have scored at Mountain West Conference Championships in the B final of the 200 breast and the C final of the 400 IM.

Best times:

400 IM – 4:26.03

200 IM – 2:07.34

200 breast – 2:19.88

100 breast – 1:05.66

200 back – 2:05.17