Day 2 Of Aussie Trials Sees McKeown, Melverton Each Earn 2nd Event QT

2019 WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

  • Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th
  • Brisbane Aquatic Centre
  • LCM
  • Live Results

There have been a few surprises in terms of who has yet to qualify for the World Championships among the elite Australian swimmers. The usual suspects of Kyle Chalmers and Mitch Larkin did their part to get on the roster, while Olympians Mack Horton and Emily Seebohm are still awaiting their first individual QTs.

Australian World Championships Individual Qualifiers Through Day 2:

Women:

Men:

thezwimmer

I know Pallister hit the AQT, but shouldn’t the fact that she placed third not make her a “qualifier” yet? (that could change if 1 or 2 differ)

40 minutes ago
Loretta Race

This is meant to show swimmers who hit the QT outright. That’s why I put the 3rd place indicator next to the appropriate names.

19 minutes ago

