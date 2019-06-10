Day 2 Of Aussie Trials Sees McKeown, Melverton Each Earn 2nd Event QT

2019 WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS
- Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th
- Brisbane Aquatic Centre
- LCM
- Live Results
There have been a few surprises in terms of who has yet to qualify for the World Championships among the elite Australian swimmers. The usual suspects of Kyle Chalmers and Mitch Larkin did their part to get on the roster, while Olympians Mack Horton and Emily Seebohm are still awaiting their first individual QTs.
Australian World Championships Individual Qualifiers Through Day 2:
Women:
- Emma McKeon, 100m fly (57.28)
- Brianna Throssell, 100m fly (57.57)
- Kaylee McKeown, 200m IM (2:09.94); 100m back (59.28)
- Ariarne Titmus, 400m free (3:59.35)
- Kiah Melverton, 400m free (4:05.30); 1500m free (15:56.46)
- Minna Atherton, 100m back (59.20)
- Maddie Gough, 1500m free (15:56.39)
- Lani Pallister, 1500m free (16:06.84, 3rd place)
Men:
- Jack McLoughlin, 400m free (3:44.34)
- Mitch Larkin, 100m back (52.38)
- Kyle Chalmers, 200m free (1:45.76)
- Clyde Lewis, 200m free (1:45.88)
- Alex Graham, 200m free (1:46.25, 3rd place)
I know Pallister hit the AQT, but shouldn’t the fact that she placed third not make her a “qualifier” yet? (that could change if 1 or 2 differ)
This is meant to show swimmers who hit the QT outright. That’s why I put the 3rd place indicator next to the appropriate names.