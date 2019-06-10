Cameron Craig Finishes Off Return to Racing With 50.4 100 FR

2019 MLA Big Red Challenge

June 7th-9th

Holland, MI

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile, search “2019 MLA Big Red Challenge”

Cameron Craig rounded out his return to racing this weekend with the 100 free on Sunday of the MLA Big Red Challenge. Craig won the event with a 50.45, which is just over a second of his personal best of 49.18 from 2017 US Summer Nationals. He swam a very tight race, going out in 24.83 and coming back in 25.62, marking just a .79 second difference between his 50s.

US National Teamer Devon Nowicki picked up a pair of breastroke wins on the final day of the meet. Nowicki first took the men’s 100 breast with a 1:04.67. He has been as fast as 1:02.00 this season, and has a lifetime best of 59.48 from last Summer. He went on to post a 29.14 to win the 50 breast, and finish off his meet.

University of Michigan recruit Kathryn Ackerman was in action on Sunday after competing on Friday, but not on Saturday. Ackerman took the women’s 50 back with a 30.64, 0.84 seconds off her personal best of 29.80. Ackerman also won the women’s 100 free, clocking a 58.34, which is exactly 1 second off her best of 57.34. She also swam the 200 fly in prelims, touching in 2:24.75, but did not swim the event in finals.

Other Sunday Event Winners: