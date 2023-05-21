2023 Mare Nostrum Monaco: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 MARE NOSTRUM MONACO

MEN’S 50 FLY – ROUND 4

Mare Nostrum Record: 22.53, Andrii Govorov (UKR) 2018

(UKR) 2018 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 23.53

Top 2:

It will be a duel tonight in this men’s 50m fly between Italy’s Thomas Ceccon and America’s Michael Andrew.

Ceccon clocked 23.04 as the top-seeded swimmer of this penultimate round while Andrew was a hair behind in 23.22.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – ROUND 4

Mare Nostrum Record – 24.76, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE)

(SWE) World Championships ‘A’ cut – 26.32

Top 2:

Swedish superstar Sarah Sjostrom demonstrated her sprinting prowess once again, claiming the top spot in this women’s 50m fly in 25.07.

French ace Melanie Henique will battle her head-to-head, carrying a time of 25.70 into the final round.

In Canet at the first stop, Sjostrom took the 50m fly title in a time of 25.24 while Henique topped the podium in a Sjostrom-less final in Barcelona in 25.67. As such, both women were already quicker than their past Mare Nostrum performances.

MEN’S 50 BACK – ROUND 4

Mare Nostrum Record – 24.45, Michael Andrew (USA) 2019

(USA) 2019 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 25.16

Top 2:

David Gerchik (ISR), 25.07 Miroslav Knedla (CZE), 25.14

Israel’s David Gerchik staked his claim on the men’s 50m back, firing off a round 4 time of 25.07. He will take on Czech swimmer Miroslav Knedla who touched in 25.14 to also make the final round.

Knedla’s time is already quicker than the 25.15 he posted for the individual 50m back gold medal just days ago in Barcelona.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – ROUND 4

Mare Nostrum Record – 27.37, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS) 2018

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 28.22

Top 2:

Two women dipped under the 28-second barrier in this 50m back, led by Canada’s Ingrid Wilm. Wilm hit 27.47 to hold a half-second advantage over Czech swimmer Simona Kubova who will race against her after her time of 27.97.

Wilm has enjoyed a successful Mare Nostrum Tour, having claimed 4 medals thus far. In Canet, Wilm bagged 100m back bronze (1:00.66) and 50m back silver (28.10) while in Barcelona she grabbed 100m back gold (1:00.02) and 50m back gold (27.76).

MEN’S 50 BREAST – ROUND 4

Mare Nostrum Record – 26.33, Felipe Lima (BRA) 2019

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 27.33

Top 2:

23-year-old Italian Nicolo Martinenghi hit a time of 27.23 as the top man out of the men’s 50m breast penultimate round.

The Olympic bronze medalist’s time just now beat out the 27.42 he logged for silver in Barcelona, while the winner there, Andrew of the United States, did not compete in the 50m breast here in Monaco.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – ROUND 4

Mare Nostrum Record – 29.88, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2015

(LTU) 2015 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 31.02

Top 2:

The women’s 50m breast round 4 was a scorcher, with South Africa’s Commonwealth Games champion Lara van Niekerk putting up one of the fastest times of her career.

Van Niekerk got to the wall in a rapid-fire 29.89, a time which falls just .11 outside of the 29.78 season-best she logged at April’s national championships. She owns the South African standard with her lifetime best of 29.72 produced in April of 2022.

Also making noise was Imogen Clark of Great Britain, whose time here of 30.05 fell only .03 outside of her own British national record with one round remaining.

Of note, American Lydia Jacoby wasn’t too far behind, clocking 30.28.

MEN’S 50 FREE – ROUND 4

Mare Nostrum Record – 21.31, Bruno Fratus (BRA) 2019

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 22.12

Top 2:

Andrew made his 2nd knockout final of the night, scorching a time of 21.80 in this men’s 50m free. The 24-year-old’s time represents a season-best, clicking .07 off of the 21.87 he put up in March at the Pro Swim Series. He now ranks #2 in the world this season.

Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo was also under the 22-second barrier, hitting 21.90 to make the final later in the session. Szabo has already been as fast as 21.82 from April’s Hungarian Nationals.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – ROUND 4

Mare Nostrum Record – 23.85, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017

(SWE) 2017 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 25.04

Paris 2024 OQT – 24.70

Top 2:

Two of the best women’s sprinters in history took the top 2 spots in the women’s 50m free, led once again by Sjostrom.

29-year-old Sjostrom followed up her 50m fly top seed with an eye-popping time of 23.82, a new meet record. That checks in as her season-best, overtaking her previous time of 23.92 registered at the Stockholm Open last month. It also ranks as the 11th-fastest performance in history and this was after her 25.07 50m fly earlier.

She remains ranked #1 in the world in a time that would have beaten her own 23.98 for gold in Budapest last year and fallen just .01 shy of the 23.81 Aussie Emma McKeon scored for Olympic gold in Tokyo.

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 4:07.96, Laszlo Cseh (HUN) 2008

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 4:17.48

Paris 2024 OQT – 4:13.76

GOLD – Tomoyuki Matsushita (JPN), 4:12.53

SILVER – Riku Yamaguchi (JPN), 4:13.51

BRONZE – Lorne Wiggington (CAN), 4:19.27

Canada’s Lorne Wigginton was the lone man to stand in the way of a complete Japanese Mare Nostrum podium sweep across all 3 stops in this men’s 400m IM.

As in Barcelona, it was 17-year-old Tomoyuki Matsushita who got it done for gold, hitting a solid effort of 4:12.53 to get to the wall nearly one second ahead of the next swimmer.

Matsushita was a teensy bit quicker at the last stop, topping the podium there in 4:12.42 while both performances easily surpassed his bronze medal-worthy 4:17.92 posted at the first meet in Canet.

The teen’s lifetime best remains at the 4:12:20 he registered past January while competing at the South Australian State Championships to rank as Japan’s 8th fastest man ever.

Riku Yamaguchi snagged silver once again in 4:13.51, while Wiggington rounded out the podium in 4:19.27.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

Mare Nostrum record – 4:02.97, Camille Muffat (FRA) 2012

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 4:10.57

Paris 2024 OQT – 4:07.90

GOLD – Agostina Hein (ARG), 4:09.94

SILVER – Ruka Takezawa (JPN), 4:14.26

BRONZE – Emma O’Croinin (CAN), 4:16.59

It was essentially a one-woman show in this 400m free final, as 15-year-old Agostina Hein. Hein, who only just turned 15 last month, busted out a monster personal best of 4:09.94 to take gold ahead of Ruke Takezawa of Japan who touched in 4:14.26 while Canada’s Emma O’Croinin logged 4:16.59 for bronze.

As for Hein, the teen’s time represents yet another personal best. She sliced well over half a second off of the 4:10.68 notched for silver at the Barcelona stop, with both performances obliterating the 4:16.03 she produced at last year’s World Junior Championships.

At this rate, Argentina’s national record of 4:06.61 Delfina Pignatiello set in 2019 is sitting on death row while this teen continues her siege.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 50.95, Kristof Milak (HUN) 2021

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 51.96

Paris 2024 OQT – 51.93

GOLD – Noe Ponti (SUI), 51.28 *Meet Record

SILVER – Katsuhiro Matsumoto (JPN), 51.40

BRONZE – Jakub Majerski (POL), 51.86

A quartet of men finished under the 52-second threshold in this 100m fly, led by Olympic bronze medalist Noe Ponti.

The Swiss ace nailed a gold medal-worthy result of 51.28, splitting 24.30/26.98 in the process. That earned Ponti a new season-best, overtaking the 51.52 put up in Geneva earlier this year. The 21-year-old now ranks 9th in the world.

Although Matsumoto hit a time of 51.95 in the heats to land lane 4, the 26-year-old settled for silver this evening in 51.40.

He remains ranked 5th in the world with his lifetime best of 50.96 he crushed en route to the national title at the Japan Swim this past April, joining national record holder Naoki Mizunuma as the only two Japanese swimmers to ever have delved under the 51-second barrier in the event.

For tonight’s bronze medalist, Jakub Majerski‘s 51.86 is his season-best performance.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 2:06.70, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN) 2017

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 2:09.21

Paris 2024 OQT – 2:08.43

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 1:54.34, Ryosuke Irie (JPN) 2011

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 1:58.07

Paris 2024 OQT – 1:58.09

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record: 58.57, Kylie Masse (CAN) 2022

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 1:00.59

Paris 2024 OQT – 59.99

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 58.15, Adam Peaty (GBR) 2019

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 59.75

Paris 2024 OQT – 59.79

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 2:19.67, Rikke Moller-Pederson (DEN) 2014

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 2:25.91

Paris 2024 OQT – 2:23.91

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 1:44.88, Paul Bidermann (GER) 2009

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 1:47.06

Paris 2024 OQT – 1;46.79

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 52.08, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017

(SWE) 2017 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 54.25

Paris 2024 OQT – 53.61

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 2:08.49, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2017

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 2:12.98

Paris 2024 OQT – 2:11.47

MEN’S 50 FLY – ROUND 5

Mare Nostrum Record: 22.53, Andrii Govorov (UKR) 2018

(UKR) 2018 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 23.53

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – ROUND 5

Mare Nostrum Record – 24.76, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE)

(SWE) World Championships ‘A’ cut – 26.32

MEN’S 50 BACK – ROUND 5

Mare Nostrum Record – 24.45, Michael Andrew (USA) 2019

(USA) 2019 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 25.16

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – ROUND 5

Mare Nostrum Record – 27.37, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS) 2018

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 28.22

MEN’S 50 BREAST – ROUND 5

Mare Nostrum Record – 26.33, Felipe Lima (BRA) 2019

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 27.33

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – ROUND 5

Mare Nostrum Record – 29.88, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2015

(LTU) 2015 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 31.02

MEN’S 50 FREE – ROUND 5

Mare Nostrum Record – 21.31, Bruno Fratus (BRA) 2019

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 22.12

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – ROUND 5

Mare Nostrum Record – 23.85, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017

(SWE) 2017 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 25.04

Paris 2024 OQT – 24.70

