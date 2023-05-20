Petra Senanszky Breaks Katinka Hosszu’s LCM 50 Free Hungarian Record with 24.81

2023 MARE NOSTRUM MONACO

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – ROUND 3

Mare Nostrum Record – 23.85, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017

(SWE) 2017 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 25.04

Paris 2024 OQT – 24.70

Top 4:

Hungary’s Petra Senanszky swam a 24.81 in the third round of the 50 freestyle skins race at Mare Nostrum- Monaco. That time broke the Hungarian National Record of 24.89 previously set by Katinka Hosszu back in 2014. Hosszu now holds eight individual LCM Hungarian National Records.

That was Senanszky’s second Hungarian National Record, and first long course one. Senanszky holds the SCM 50 free national record as she swam a 24.30 a the Hungarian National Championships in November 2021.

The 29 year old Senanszky came into the meet with a personal best time of 24.95 which she swam at 2022 Worlds in her home country. That personal best earned her an 11th place finish in semifinals as it took a 24.86 to make the top eight and move onto the final.

Today, Senanszky first swam just off her best in the second round of the skins race as she finished fourth in a 24.96. Senanszky then swam even faster touching in a 24.81 to finish fourth in the third round. That swim allowed her to move on to tomorrow night’s final two rounds.

Senanszky is also on the entry list for tomorrow’s 100 freestyle where she is the fifth seed.