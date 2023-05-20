Lydia Jacoby Swims PB 30.08 50 Breast in 3rd Round of Skins Race in Monaco

2023 MARE NOSTRUM MONACO
- Saturday, May 20th & Sunday, May 21st
- Prince Albert II Swimming Pool, Stade Louis II, Monaco
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships/2024 Olympic Games Qualifier
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – Round 3
- Mare Nostrum Record – 29.88, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2015
- World Championships ‘A’ cut – 31.02
Top 4:
- Lydia Jacoby (USA), 30.08
- Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 30.21
- Imogen Clark (GBR), 30.31
- Dominika Sztandera (POL), 30.84
2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby had a busy night at Mare Nostrum-Monaco as she swam the 100 breaststroke as well as the 50 breaststroke skins race.
In the third round of the 50 breaststroke skins race, Jacoby swam to a final time of 30.08. That was a new personal best as her previous best stood at a 30.20 which she swam at Mare Nostrum-Canet last summer. Jacoby swam the event a month ago to win the event at Pro Swim-Westmont as she swam a 30.29, which was previously her second fastest time ever.
Jacoby kicked off her night in Monaco swimming a 30.50 in the second round of the 50 breaststroke skins races. That swim placed her second heading into the third round where she swam a 30.08.
In between the rounds, Jacoby swam the 100 breaststroke. Jacoby won the event touching in a final time of 1:05.99. That was her second-fastest swim in the event since she won gold in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Only three days ago, Jacoby swam a 1:05.84 in the event at Mare Nostrum- Barcelona. That time is her fastest since Tokyo.
In addition to being a best time today, Jacoby’s 50 breast places her at #4 in the World so far this season. Jacoby sits right behind fellow American Lilly King who swam a 30.04 at Pro Swim- Fort Lauderdale at the beginning of March.
2022-2023 World Rankings- Women’s LCM 50 Breast
- Lara Van Niekerk- 29.78 (South Africa)
- Benedetta Pilato- 29.84 (Italy)
- Lilly King– 30.04 (USA)
- Lydia Jacoby– 30.08 (USA)
Only two days ago, Jacoby swam a personal best in the LCM 200 breast as she swam a 2:24.03, a best time by almost two seconds. She is entered in the 200 breast tomorrow.
Amazing! Any idea how much time was between the races? To go 30.5 and 30.0 in the same session is legit!
She swam the first 50 (30.5) then about 20 minutes until the 100 Breast (1:05.9) then about 35-40 minutes later swam the 30.08