Lydia Jacoby Swims PB 30.08 50 Breast in 3rd Round of Skins Race in Monaco

2023 MARE NOSTRUM MONACO

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – Round 3

Mare Nostrum Record – 29.88, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2015

(LTU) 2015 World Championships ‘A’ cut – 31.02

Top 4:

2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby had a busy night at Mare Nostrum-Monaco as she swam the 100 breaststroke as well as the 50 breaststroke skins race.

In the third round of the 50 breaststroke skins race, Jacoby swam to a final time of 30.08. That was a new personal best as her previous best stood at a 30.20 which she swam at Mare Nostrum-Canet last summer. Jacoby swam the event a month ago to win the event at Pro Swim-Westmont as she swam a 30.29, which was previously her second fastest time ever.

Jacoby kicked off her night in Monaco swimming a 30.50 in the second round of the 50 breaststroke skins races. That swim placed her second heading into the third round where she swam a 30.08.

In between the rounds, Jacoby swam the 100 breaststroke. Jacoby won the event touching in a final time of 1:05.99. That was her second-fastest swim in the event since she won gold in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Only three days ago, Jacoby swam a 1:05.84 in the event at Mare Nostrum- Barcelona. That time is her fastest since Tokyo.

In addition to being a best time today, Jacoby’s 50 breast places her at #4 in the World so far this season. Jacoby sits right behind fellow American Lilly King who swam a 30.04 at Pro Swim- Fort Lauderdale at the beginning of March.

2022-2023 World Rankings- Women’s LCM 50 Breast

Lara Van Niekerk- 29.78 (South Africa) Benedetta Pilato- 29.84 (Italy) Lilly King– 30.04 (USA) Lydia Jacoby– 30.08 (USA)

Only two days ago, Jacoby swam a personal best in the LCM 200 breast as she swam a 2:24.03, a best time by almost two seconds. She is entered in the 200 breast tomorrow.