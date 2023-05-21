Anastasia Gorbenko Breaks Own 200 IM Israeli Record for Second Time in the Past Week

2023 MARE NOSTRUM MONACO

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 2:08.49, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2017

World Championships ‘A’ cut – 2:12.98

Paris 2024 OQT – 2:11.47

GOLD – Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR), 2:09.28

SILVER – Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN), 2:09.75

BRONZE – Mio Narita (JPN), 2:12.95

Anastasia Gorbenko broke her own LCM 200 IM Israeli record for the second time in the past week as she swam a 2:09.28 on day 2 at Mare Nostrum Monaco.

Earlier in the week, Gorbenko swam a 2:09.47 to break her own record that had stood for two years as that stood at a 2:09.99 since May 2021.

Split Comparison

Monaco, May 2023 Barcelona, May 2023 2020 Euros, May 2021 27.58 28.14 28.26 1:00.53 (32.95) 1:01.24 (33.10) 1:00.88 (32.62) 1:38.10 (37.57) 1:38.94 (37.70) 1:38.66 (37.78) 2:09.28 (31.18) 2:09.47 (30.53) 2:09.99 (31.33)

Gorbenko was ahead of her record the whole race, splitting over half a second faster on the first 50 o the race. She was faster on all legs of the race today besides freestyle compared to what she swam in Barcelone earlier in the week.

Gorbenko has competed in all three stops of the Mare Nostrum tour, demonstrating the value of practicing racing. First, she swam the 50 breast and 100 backstroke in Canet. Notably, she won the 100 backstroke there in a 1:00.50. She also swam in prelims of the 200 IM in Canet but was disqualified.

In Barcelona, she swam the 200 IM, 400 IM, 50 breast, and 100 breast. In addition to her 200 IM Israeli record set in Barcelona, she also broke her own 400 IM Israeli record as she swam a 4:40.76.

Gorbenko’s swim from today now moves up from tied at #8 in the World so far this season to now sitting at #6.

2022-2023 Women’s 200 IM World Rankings