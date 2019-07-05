Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lisa Bratton Breaks WUGs 200 Back Record With 2:07.91 PB

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

After Asia Seidt did so in the semi-finals, her American teammate Lisa Bratton broke the newly minted World University Games Record in the women’s 200 back en route to winning gold in the final.

Bratton’s time of 2:07.91 took out Seidt’s 2:08.81 from the semis, which had initially cracked the 2:08.91 mark set by Great Britain’s Stephanie Proud back in 2009.

She moves up into eighth in the world this year, tops amongst Americans, while maintaining her spot as the ninth-fastest U.S. swimmer of all-time.

This was Bratton’s second title in this event at the competition, having also won back in 2015 in Gwangju in a time of 2:09.31.

It was also the 23-year-old’s first best time in the event in three years (almost to the day), as she had gone 2:08.20 at the U.S. Olympic Trials back in 2016. She had come close last year, hitting a 2:08.37 at Summer Nationals.

She had arguably the most notable performance of her career this past December, winning the Short Course World title in the 200 back in a blazing time of 2:00.71.

Seidt, whose 2:08.81 in the semis was a new best, scored another PB in the final in 2:08.56, winning the silver medal.

