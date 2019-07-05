16-Year-Old Matt Richards Cranks Out 48.88 100 Free In Kazan

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The teen who has been downing British Age Records left and right did it again tonight while competing on day 3 of the 2019 European Junior Championships in Kazan.

16-year-old Matt Richards busted out the swim of his life to take the first international elite medal of his young career, smashing a personal best of 48.88 to top the men’s 100 free podium.

Splits for the teen’s race include 23.72/25.16, with Richards showing a Chalmers-esque back half strategy in the race after hitting the mid-point mark in 3rd place.

The Royal Wolverhampton swimmer planned his attack masterfully, first producing a 49.91 PB in the prelims to overtake his 49.98 punched at the British Championships this past April. Then he produced a time of 49.50 to further challenge the clock and log another PB and British Age Record.

Saving his best for last, however, Richards cranked out a monster 48.88 to clinch the victory, stand atop the podium and further cement his name into the Age Group books in Great Britain. But, he’s doing more than that, with his sub-49 effort now checking Richards in as the 7th fastest British Open Age swimmer ever in the men’s 100m free.

Top 7 British Performers Ever in Men’s 100m Free

Matt Richards, Royal Wolverhampton, 02, European Junior Championships 2019 Kazan 05/07/19, 48.88