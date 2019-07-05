Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Justin Ress Gets Medical Treatment During WUGs Session; Now Cleared

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

  • July 4th-9th, 2019
  • Napoli, Italy
  • LCM (50m)
  • Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
  • Entry Lists & Live Results

American Justin Ress received medical treatment during tonight’s finals session of the World University Games, but has been cleared to return to Team USA.

SwimSwam’s Giusy Cisale is on site in Naples covering the meet live. She reports that Ress was on the ground for 5-6 minutes after his swim in tonight’s 100 backstroke final where he won bronze. Ress was eventually taken outside to an ambulance to receive medical attention. Ress was cleared by the paramedics outside and was not taken anywhere in the ambulance.

Paramedics told Cisale that Ress’ heart rate was high and his blood pressure low, but that his condition stabilized and he was eventually cleared to return to the pool deck and warm down, and he is now back with the team. He’s scheduled to swim the 50 backstroke on Saturday morning. Ress was the 2017 U.S. National champion in that event and finished 6th at the World Championships that year.

Heyitsme

Dang. Hope he gets well soon

47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago
JP input is too short

Didn’t he also hurt himself and miss a session of NCAAs in 2018? Bad luck for the kid.

45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
gator

Be strong Mr. Ress – Congrats on a great swim!!

44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

