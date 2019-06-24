Brian Schrader Out After 13 Seasons Leading University of Denver

Brian Schrader is no longer the head men’s and women’s swimming & diving coach at the University of Denver after wrapping up his thirteenth season with the program. A job posting was advertised online earlier today, and neither the school nor Schrader have replied to a request for comment as of this article’s posting.

During Schrader’s tenure at Denver, both the men’s and women’s programs were dominant in their conferences. The program has spent time in the Sun Belt Conference, Western Athletic Conference, and for the last three seasons, the Summit League. When Denver left the Sun Belt, they held 16 of 18 swimming records on the women’s side and 17 of 18 on the men’s side.

In 2017 and 2018, Denver won every single swimming event at the Summit League Champs on the men’s and women’s sides. In 2019, the women did the same, and the men would’ve had they not DQ’d their 800 free relay (though their B relay, ineligible for a win against A relays, finished faster than all other A relays).

On a national level during Schrader’s tenure, Denver has had some notable names bring the program into the conversation as a top mid-major. Among those top swimmers for the program recently are Croatian record-holder Anton Loncar, sprinters Cameron Auchinachie and Kyle Robrock, sprinter Sam Corea, and 2017 400 IM 5th place NCAA finisher Bailey Andison (who transferred to Indiana for her senior season).

Shrader started his coaching career at his alma mater, Texas, as a grad assistant. Following stints with Iowa and Florida, he served as an assistant with Georgia for five seasons before taking the head coaching job at Denver. Shrader also has experience as USA Swimming’s National Team Coordinator from 1995-1999, and he was on staff for Team USA at the 1996 Olympics, the 1998 World Champs, the 2001 World Champs, and the 2003 Pan Am Games.

There is no word yet as to who will replace Schrader. According to the job posting, the application portal closes on July 5th.