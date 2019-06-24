Gregg Troy on Dressel’s Training: “We just modified a few things” (Video)

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

Caeleb Dressel‘s string of impressive in-season performances this season continued tonight in Mission Viejo, as he won the 100 fly in a new world #1 time of 50.36. He split 23.82 going out and came back in 26.54, coming just short of Michael Phelps’ 50.22 US Open record from 2009 US Nationals.

For some context, not only is that just a world #1 time, but it’s faster than what it took to win gold in Rio in 2016 (Joe Schooling’s 50.39, the current Olympic record). Only three men have ever broken 50 seconds in this race: world record-holder Michael Phelps (49.82), Dressel himself (49.86), and Serbian Milorad Cavic (49.95). Counting Dressel’s 49.82 from 2017 World Champs, his swim tonight is the eighth-best performance of all-time.

Dressel’s primary coach, Gregg Troy, spoke with SwimSwam about what Dressel’s training has looked like this year. Troy thinks that without having to focus on the college season and training with a smaller, more long-course focused group, Dressel has been able to make small adjustments that have equalled greater swims in the pool.