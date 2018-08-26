Complete with Signature Warmup, Phelps Throws Diamondbacks First Pitch

Despite being an avid Baltimore sports fan, Michael Phelps resides in Arizona, and thus threw the second Diamondbacks ceremonial first pitch of his career Saturday night. He did so complete with his signature “arm flap” warmup. You know the one.

He performed the routine in tandem with Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley, who caught Phelps’ pitch.

Last night, the greatest Olympian ever traded in the pool for the diamond. Thanks @MichaelPhelps for coming out! pic.twitter.com/5n0FyOoX0i — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 26, 2018

Phelps was representing the Michael Phelps Foundation in honor of August being Drowning Impact Awareness Month.

He told Fox Sports Arizona’s Kate Longworth that he finds the crowd intimidating, and then joked that he’s glad Bradley didn’t hurt his shoulder doing the warmup. “If you’re not used to doing that, it could hurt,” Phelps said into the camera.

The greatest Olympian ever doesn’t have a nickname? That’s what @KateLongworth learned after @MichaelPhelps threw out the first pitch on #PlayersWeekend. Let’s get him one! pic.twitter.com/pfJOSD9huG — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) August 26, 2018

It was also MLB Players’ Weekend, which means players could pick the nicknames on the backs of their jerseys. Another Diamondbacks pitcher, Brad Boxberger, chose to use only a “box” and “burger” emoji on the back of his jersey, prompting this great suggestion for Phelps’ jersey:

In reality, his jersey just read “Phelps.” Why it didn’t read “The GOAT” is unclear.