Lani Pallister Dominates Distance Free Events at 2018 Junior Pan Pacs

2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

August 23rd-26th, 2018

Suva, Fiji

Australia’s Lani Pallister emerged as one of the brightest stars of the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Fiji this weekend. She won gold medals in the 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free, posting a meet record and the 17th-fastest time in the year this season in the latter. Back home in Australia her 1500 time ranks her among the nation’s all-time top-10, surpassing her mother, Olympian Janelle Elford (16:10.11). Elford, a two-time Olympic finalist, Commonwealth Games gold medalist and two-time Pan Pac champion in the 1500m freestyle, is now her coach and was on deck in Suva to witness her 16-year-old daughter’s breakthrough. In an interview with the Sunshine Coast Daily, Elford said, ““I’m just so proud of her, as a mum and as a coach; she has worked so hard and she really deserves it, just a wonderful feeling..I’m happy for her. The first night was a big night…. actually massive night. Silver in the 200m freestyle in a personal best and then gold in the 800m, the first time under 8.30. And to top it off the medals were presented by Aussie Team athlete Mentor Jodie Henry now Jodie Notting, a three 3-time Olympic gold medallist from 2004.”

Pallister represented Australia internationally for the first time last summer at the 2017 FINA Junior World Championships in Indianapolis. She placed 8th overall in the 1500 free with 16:32.59 (the fastest time out of the morning heats) and 10th overall in the 800 free with 8:39.86 (the second-fastest time from the slower heats). In April this year, she lit up Australian swimming by sweeping the freestyle events in the 15-year age group at National Age Titles in Sydney. Among her four gold medals was a National 15 record in the 200 free (1:59.37) that erased a mark previously set by Shayna Jack.

To summarize Pallister’s 2018 Junior Pan Pacs:

Thursday – 200 free: 2nd place, 1:59.00 (previous PB 1:59.37)

Also Thursday – 800 free: 1st place, 8:29.65 (previous PB 8:35.06)

Friday – 4×200 free: Australia 2nd place, Pallister’s leadoff 1:58.83 (previous PB 1:59.00)

Saturday – 400 free: 1st place, 4:07.76 (previous PB 4:10.61)

Sunday – 1500 free: 1st place, 16:08.09 meet record (previous PB 16:29.40)

Pallister broke a 6-year-old meet record in the 1500 free, taking 3.9 seconds off Becca Mann’s mark from 2012. While both teenagers swam incredibly well-paced races, staying within a narrow band of 32.2s to 32.7s, you can see by the side-by-side splits below that Pallister attacked it earlier and was particularly strong on the middle 1/3 of the race.

Lani Pallister, 2018 Becca Mann, 2012 50 29.01 29.83 100 1:00.56 (31.55) 1:01.46 (31.63) 150 1:32.78 (32.22) 1:34.09 (32.63) 200 2:05.07 (32.29) 2:06.19 (32.10) 250 2:37.50 (32.43) 2:38.53 (32.34) 300 3:10.10 (32.60) 3:10.83 (32.30) 350 3:42.41 (32.31) 3:43.25 (32.42) 400 4:14.65 (32.24) 4:15.71 (32.46) 450 4:47.43 (32.78) 4:48.19 (32.48) 500 5:19.77 (32.34) 5:20.75 (32.56) 550 5:52.26 (32.49) 5:53.14 (32.39) 600 6:24.55 (32.29) 6:25.75 (32.61) 650 6:57.23 (32.68) 6:58.30 (32.55) 700 7:29.62 (32.39) 7:30.98 (32.68) 750 8:02.38 (32.76) 8:03.58 (32.60) 800 8:34.89 (32.51) 8:36.23 (32.65) 850 9:07.35 (32.46) 9:08.95 (32.72) 900 9:39.75 (32.40) 9:41.49 (32.54) 950 10:12.14 (32.39) 10:14.23 (32.74) 1000 10:44.31 (32.17) 10:46.84 (32.61) 1050 11:16.77 (32.46) 11:19.51 (32.67) 1100 11:49.27 (32.50) 11:51.99 (32.48) 1150 12:21.51 (32.24) 12:24.54 (32.55) 1200 12:53.90 (32.39) 12:57.20 (32.66) 1250 13:26.57 (32.67) 13:29.85 (32.65) 1300 13:59.18 (32.61) 14:02.62 (32.77) 1350 14:31.93 (32.75) 14:35.31 (32.69) 1400 15:04.41 (32.48) 15:07.86 (32.55) 1450 15:37.09 (32.68) 15:40.27 (32.41) 1500 16:08.09 (31.00) 16:11.98 (31.71)

Pallister is now faster than her mother in the 400, the 800, and the 1500. Elford was a finalist in both the 400m and 800m freestyle events at the Seoul Olympics in 1988, placing 5th in the former (4:10.64) and sixth in the latter (8:30.94).

Pallister is also a national champion in surf lifesaving; she won 6 gold medals at last year’s Australian Surf Life Saving championships. Her father Rick Pallister was an Australian surf lifesaving champion and triathlete.