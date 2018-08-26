2018 Junior Pan Pacs: Day 4 Finals Recap

2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championships
- August 23rd-26th, 2018
- Suva, Fiji
Day 4 Finals
Women’s 200m Individual Medley
- Jr World: 2:09.98 01/29/2017 Rikako Ikee, JPN
- Pan Pac: 2:10.79 01/11/2009 Dagny Knutson, USA
- Alex Walsh, USA, 2:12.06
- Karin Takemura, JPN, 2:14.90
- Mei Ishihara, JPN, 2:14.91
Men’s 200m Individual Medley
- Jr World: 1:57.06 07/27/2017 Qin Haiyang, CHN
- Pan Pac: 1:59.51 08/26/2012 Chase Kalisz, USA
- Carson Foster, USA, 1:59.86
- Gianluca Urlando, USA, 2:00.60
- Masayuki Otake, JPN, 2:00.72
Women’s 50m Freestyle
Men’s 50m Freestyle
Women’s 200m Breaststroke
Men’s 200m Breaststroke
Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay
Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay
Some impressive swimming with Japan and australia picking up some gold