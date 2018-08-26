2018 Junior Pan Pacs: Day 4 Finals Recap

2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

Day 4 Finals

Women’s 200m Individual Medley

  • Jr World: 2:09.98 01/29/2017 Rikako Ikee, JPN
  • Pan Pac: 2:10.79 01/11/2009 Dagny Knutson, USA
  1. Alex Walsh, USA, 2:12.06
  2. Karin Takemura, JPN, 2:14.90
  3. Mei Ishihara, JPN, 2:14.91

 

 

 

 

Men’s 200m Individual Medley

  • Jr World: 1:57.06 07/27/2017 Qin Haiyang, CHN
  • Pan Pac: 1:59.51 08/26/2012 Chase Kalisz, USA
  1. Carson Foster, USA, 1:59.86
  2. Gianluca Urlando, USA, 2:00.60
  3. Masayuki Otake, JPN, 2:00.72

 

 

 

 

Miss M

Some impressive swimming with Japan and australia picking up some gold

17 minutes ago

