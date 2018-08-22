All the Links You Need to Follow the 2018 Jr. Pan Pacs

2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championships
- August 23rd-26th, 2018
- Suva, Fiji
- Live Results/Psychs
- USA Swimming Meet Landing Page (with daily heat sheets)
- 5 Storylines to Watch at the 2018 Jr. Pan Pacs
- Full Meet Information and Schedule Document
With no live stream or video of any kind that we can find to watch the 2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, the best way to follow the action will be through the Live Results page, linked above.
As far as when to watch, the below table outlines the start times in the different time zones of the 4 charter nations of the meet.
All times based on a 24-hour clock:
|Fiji
|U.S.
|Canada
|Japan
|Australia
|Local Time
|Eastern Time
|Eastern Time
|Tokyo Time
|Sydney Time
|Prelims
|9:00
|17:00 (Day before)
|17:00 (Day before)
|6:00 (Same day)
|7:00 (Same day)
|Finals
|17:00
|1:00 (Same Day)
|1:00 (Same Day)
|14:00 (Same day)
|15:00 (Same day)
Daily Meet Schedule
