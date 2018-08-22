All the Links You Need to Follow the 2018 Jr. Pan Pacs

August 22nd, 2018 News

2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

With no live stream or video of any kind that we can find to watch the 2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming  Championships, the best way to follow the action will be through the Live Results page, linked above.

As far as when to watch, the below table outlines the start times in the different time zones of the 4 charter nations of the meet.

All times based on a 24-hour clock:

Fiji U.S. Canada Japan Australia
Local Time Eastern Time Eastern Time Tokyo Time Sydney Time
Prelims 9:00 17:00 (Day before) 17:00 (Day before) 6:00 (Same day) 7:00 (Same day)
Finals 17:00 1:00 (Same Day) 1:00 (Same Day) 14:00 (Same day) 15:00 (Same day)

Daily Meet Schedule

