Jr. Pan Pacs Day 4 Prelims: Urlando and Brinkworth Show Strong Amid Worsening Weather

2018 JR. PAN PACIFIC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 23rd-26th, 2018
- Suva, Fiji
- Live Results/Psychs
- USA Swimming Meet Landing Page (with daily heat sheets)
- Full Meet Information and Schedule Document
- Live Stream (free, open)
Amid windy and rainy conditions, swimmers on the final morning of the 2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Championships competed in the 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 breast. It wasn’t a fast morning compared to the record-setting swims we saw over the first three days of competition, but perhaps if the weather improves by tonight, the times will too.
American Alex Walsh was the only swimmer under 2:15 in the girls’ 200 IM, taking the top qualifying spot in 2:14.44. Over a second behind her was teammate Allie Raab in 2:15.83. Raab herself was almost two seconds ahead of the next-fastest swimmer, Japan’s Karin Takemura in 2:17.60.
The United States’ Gianluca Urlando, fresh off of re-breaking his 100 fly national age group record yesterday, swam his second-fastest ever 200 IM to top boys’ prelims. Urlando went 2:01.42 (best time 2:00.62), followed by Carson Foster, who broke Michael Phelps’ 400 IM NAG record Friday, in 2:01.57. The pair of Americans were almost two seconds ahead of third-place qualifier Masayuki Otake (2:03.32), of Japan.
Other Day 4 Prelims Highlights:
- Australia’s Natasha Ramsden and the United States’ Maxine Parker ware separated by only .01 heading into the 50 free finals. Ramsden qualified first in 25.72, and Park second in 25.73. 15-year-old Gretchen Walsh is the No. 3 qualifier in 25.80.
- Ashton Brinkworth, of Australia, qualified first in the boys’ 50 free in 22.58. He was well ahead of No. 2 qualifier Drew Kibler (USA), who was 22.91, and No. 3 qualifier Michael Pickett (New Zealand) in 22.99.
- Japan’s Shiora Asaba is the top qualifier in the girls’ 200 breast in 2:29.00. Just behind her was countrymate Honoka Tatsumu in 2:29.14. The United States’ Ella Nelson is the third-fastest qualifier in 2:29.59.
- Daniel Roy, the second-fastest 17-18-year-old in US history, is the top qualifier in the 200 breast in 2:12.63. Behind him was teammate AJ Pouch, the 3rd-fastest American 17-18-year-old of all-time, in 2:13.21. Japan’s Shoma Sato was the final swimmer under 2:14, going 2:13.78.
Daniel Roy is the fastest 17-18 year old in history, not the second fastest. He was 2:09 and no one else has broken 2:10.
I was just gonna say
You are right! He broke Kevin Cordes’ top time last year at Jr World and thenlowered his own record at TYR Indy -2:09…
What is Jr World record in this event? 2:09.39 or 2:07-there are two I see…