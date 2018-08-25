Jr. Pan Pacs Day 4 Prelims: Urlando and Brinkworth Show Strong Amid Worsening Weather

2018 JR. PAN PACIFIC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Amid windy and rainy conditions, swimmers on the final morning of the 2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Championships competed in the 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 breast. It wasn’t a fast morning compared to the record-setting swims we saw over the first three days of competition, but perhaps if the weather improves by tonight, the times will too.

American Alex Walsh was the only swimmer under 2:15 in the girls’ 200 IM, taking the top qualifying spot in 2:14.44. Over a second behind her was teammate Allie Raab in 2:15.83. Raab herself was almost two seconds ahead of the next-fastest swimmer, Japan’s Karin Takemura in 2:17.60.

The United States’ Gianluca Urlando, fresh off of re-breaking his 100 fly national age group record yesterday, swam his second-fastest ever 200 IM to top boys’ prelims. Urlando went 2:01.42 (best time 2:00.62), followed by Carson Foster, who broke Michael Phelps’ 400 IM NAG record Friday, in 2:01.57. The pair of Americans were almost two seconds ahead of third-place qualifier Masayuki Otake (2:03.32), of Japan.

Other Day 4 Prelims Highlights: