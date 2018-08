Ouragan sur les Fidji : les USA font leur razzia aux PanPacifics Junior

Lani Pallister Dominates Distance Free Events at 2018 Junior Pan Pacs With golds in the 400, 800, and 1500 free, Australia’s Lani Pallister emerged as one of the brightest stars of the 2018 Junior Pan Pacs.

2018 Junior Pan Pacs: Final Medal Table Team USA dominated the medal table on all four days of competition at 2018 Junior Pan Pacs.

2018 Junior Pan Pacs: Day 4 Finals Recap The final day of competition at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships will feature 200 IM, 50 free, 200 breast, distance free, and medley relays.

2018 Junior Pan Pacs: Day 3 Finals Recap 2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championships August 23rd-26th, 2018 Suva, Fiji Live Results/Psychs USA Swimming Meet Landing Page (with daily…

2018 Junior Pan Pacs: Carson Chasing His Own Record on Day 4 After breaking records held by 2 of the all-time American greats earlier in the meet, 16-year old Carson Foster will be chasing his own history on Sunday.