Italy Claims 5 FINA Ultramarathon Medals in Lake Ohrid

Courtesy: FINA

The Italian long distance swimmers were the best on Saturday August 25 in Lake Ohrid (MKD), as they grabbed all medals up for grabs but the women’s silver when the famous region was hosting the third and final leg of the FINA UltraMarathon Swim Series 2018 with a 25km-long race.

Francesco Ghettini of Italy touched home first in 5h13m59s62, while Eduardo Stochino was second in 5h14m10s72 and Andrea Biachi completed the podium in 5h14m11s69.

In the women’s race, veteran Barbara Pozzobon claimed the gold in 5h22m59s30. Hungary’s Anna Olasz placed second with a time of 5h23m03s18 and Alice Franco bagged the last medal available in 5h23m56s46.

A total of 28 swimmers, 17 men and 11 women, took the plunge in Lake Ohrid.

Medallists in Ohrid (full results)

MEN

1. Francesco Ghettini (ITA) 5h13m59s62

2. Eduardo Stochino (ITA) 5h14m10s72

3. Andrea Biachi (ITA) 5h14m11s69

WOMEN

1. Barbara Pozzobon (ITA) 5h22m59s30

2. Anna Olasz (HUN) 5h23m03s18

3. Alice Franco (ITA) 5h23m56s46

2018 Calendar (completed)

#1 – Coronda Santa Fe (ARG) – February 4

#2 – Lac St Jean (CAN) – July 28

#3 – Ohrid Lake (MKD) – August 25