Young Talents Confirmed For 2025 European Junior Open Water Swimming Championships

Courtesy: European Aquatics

The iconic open water swimming venue of Setubal is preparing to host Europe’s brightest junior open water swimmers from 19 – 21 June 2025, as the European Junior Open Water Swimming Championships return for a thrilling three-day showdown featuring the 5 km, 7.5 km, 10 km, 6km knockout sprint, and mixed relay events.

Hungary arrives as the team to beat, aiming for a fourth team trophy in five years, anchored by four athletes who each claimed medals in Vienna last year. Anna Bartalos clinched silver in the girls’ 5 km, while Márton Huszti took silver in the boys’ 5 km. Also medalling for the Magyrars last time out was Napsugar Nagy and Mate Karpati, who took girls and boys 7.5km silver respectively and have looked in good form ever since. All will be lining up for the nation next week. Making its debut for the competition this year is the knockout event, which was successfully introduced at the senior competition in Croatia last month. Hunor Kovacs Seres did well in that competition, and he returns this time around in what will be his final year as a junior.

Turkey’s hopes predominantly come from Emir Batur Albayrak, who dominated the European junior scene with gold in the men’s 7.5 km at Vienna 2024 by a margin of almost a minute to second place. A Junior Olympian and national record-holder in middle- and long-distance freestyle, he will advance to the 10 km category in Setubal. His credentials are further bolstered by a victorious performance at the 2024 World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships, where he also claimed gold, making him a top contender for a repeat of that success this time around.

Greece will be led by Konstantinos Chourdakis, who won men’s 5 km gold in Vienna, and now makes the step-up to the 7.5km event. His compatriot Georgia Makri, who took silver in the 10km event last year, will also return for the event this time around, and looks sure to be one of the main contenders for the gold.

Italy looked strong in the senior competition, taking two gold medals, and their lineup for this competition features girls 5km medallist Mahila Spennato, who also helped the Italian team to bronze in the U16 relay. With this competition now giving athletes the chance to medal in up to three races, those in attendance at Parque Urbano de Albarquel should expect her to be in and amongst those names who could achieve that accolade in Portugal.

Germany have one of the biggest contingents to be heading to the municipality, and Mattheo Strassburger will be one to watch. After missing out on a 5km medal by just two seconds in Austria, he returns this year and will be looking to measure himself against an improved field and potentially secure an individual medal.

Host nation Portugal are also looking to make their mark at the competition as the nation continues to build an impressive open water swimming contingent. Miguel Medeiros and Rita Neves are amongst those to watch, as they both lineup in the relay and knockout races, as well as mounting individual efforts.

With the course becoming a frequent stop by both European and world open water tours in recent years, Setubal presents a stern test of strategy and stamina for the athletes taking to the pristine waters. The European Junior Open Water Swimming Championships 2025 will be sure to provide them with a key marker for their development, and those watching the action with three days of drama, intensity and intrigue.