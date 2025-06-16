Tessa Giele Captures Double Gold To Close Out Dutch Championships

2025 DUTCH LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final night of racing unfolded at the 2025 Dutch Long Course Championships as the nation’s swimmers raced their way in the hopes of gaining roster slots for this summer’s World Championships.

22-year-old Tessa Giele topped the podium twice to close out her campaign, winning both the women’s 50m backstroke and 100m butterfly races.

In the 50m back, Giele fired off a gold medal-worthy outing of 27.53 to get the job done, holding off Maaike de Waard and Jinth Engelse.

The former touched in 27.87 while the latter hit 28.75 for the minor medals.

Giele’s effort represented a new lifetime best, overwriting her previous career-quickest mark of 27.67, established this past April at the Bergen Swim Festival. She’s now the #2 Dutch performer of all time in the event, sitting only behind recently retired Kira Toussaint, who owns the national record at 27.10 from 2021.

Both Giele and de Waard easily cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 28.22 needed to qualify for Singapore, while Giele now ranks 10th in the world on the season.

The 100 fly saw Giele stop the clock at a rapid result of 57.35 to beat the field by over two seconds en route to gold.

Splitting 26.72/30.63, Giele turned in the 2nd-best time of her career. At the Bergen Swim Festival, she notched a lifetime best of 57.17 to become the 3rd-quickest Dutch swimmer ever.

Olympic medalist Caspar Corbeau was also in the water on the final night, racing in the men’s 100m breaststroke event.

The former Texas Longhorn crushed a speedy morning outing of 59.41 in the heats.

He split 28.05/31.36 to produce the 3rd-best time of his career, one which boasts a lifetime best of 59.04 from the 2024 Olympic Games.

The final saw Corbeau add some time, hitting 59.80, although that still represented the sole time of the field under the minute barrier.

Newly minted 50m breast national record holder Koen de Groot logged 1:00.35 as the runner-up and Ivo Kroes rounded out the podium in 1:00.93.

A minimum of 59.75 was needed to qualify for the World Championships, so Corbeau’s morning effort accomplished that mission.

Finally, the men’s 50m free saw Kenzo Simons fall painstakingly shy of the 22.05 World Championships cut.

The 24-year-old reached the wall first in 22.07, just .01 ahead of runner-up Sean Niewold who was next in 22.08.

Renzo Tjon-A-Joe captured bronze in 22.14.

