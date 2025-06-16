Christian McAuley Commits To Lehigh For 2025-2026

Christian McAuley, a Florida Senior Champs finalist, has announced his decision to swim at Lehigh University starting in fall 2025.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Lehigh University. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who helped me get to where I am today. Go Mountain Hawks!”

McAuley hails from Naples, Florida, where he competed for the Community School of Naples and T2 Aquatics.

He has reset his best times list in the past year, particularly in his specialty, the distance freestyle races. McAuley earned B-finalist spots at the 2024 FHSAA Class 1A State Championship in the 200 free (1:44.14) and 500 free (4:40.77). Last long course season, he scored in the top 8 at the Florida Senior Championships in the 1500 (16:38.86), 800 (8:41.91), and 400 (4:15.73) freestyles.

McAuley’s Best SCY Times:

1650 free: 16:07.23

1000 free: 9:39.51

500 free: 4:40.77

200 free: 1:44.14

He joins the Mountain Hawks with a mile best time fast enough to have scored in a C-final equivalent at the 2025 Patriot League Championships. Lehigh has secured a number of distance freestylers in its class of 2029 contingent, including McAuley as well as Pennsylvania native TJ Hayes and Braeden Roach from Georgia.