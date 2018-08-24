16-Year Old Isabel Stadden Breaks Jr. Pan Pacs Record in Day 3 Prelims

2018 JR. PAN PACIFIC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

16-year old American swimmer Isabel Stadden swam a 2:08.81 to break the Jr. Pan Pacs Meet Record in the 200m backstroke on Saturday during the 3rd day of prelims in Fiji.

Besides taking the top seed by over 2 seconds, ahead of Katharine Berkoff’s 2:11.01, Stadden dipped under the old Meet Record of 2:09.59 set by current American team captain Lucie Nordmann in 2016. Nordmann was the 3rd-fastest qualifier in prelims, but because she was also the 3rd-fastest American, that bumps her down to the B final. The same happened to Alex Walsh, who finished in 2:11.34: the 4th-best time in prelims. The American had the 4 fastest times in the heats.

Behind Stadden in Berkoff in the A final, then, is Canada’s Madison Broad, who clocked a 2:14.31, and her countrymate Rosie Zavaros, who finished in 2:15.86.

Hers was the only Meet Record in prelims, though American swimmer Gianluca Urlando put a scare into one in the 100 fly. He swam 52.56, which is the 2nd-fastest swim ever done by an American 15-16 in the event (behind only his 52.48 from US Nationals, the age group record). The Meet Record in that event is a 52.37, standing since 2009 when New Zealand’s Daniel Bell swam to Jr. Pan Pacs gold.

Other Day 3 Prelims Highlights: