16-Year Old Isabel Stadden Breaks Jr. Pan Pacs Record in Day 3 Prelims

2018 JR. PAN PACIFIC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 23rd-26th, 2018
- Suva, Fiji
- Live Results/Psychs
- USA Swimming Meet Landing Page (with daily heat sheets)
- Full Meet Information and Schedule Document
- Live Stream (free, open)
16-year old American swimmer Isabel Stadden swam a 2:08.81 to break the Jr. Pan Pacs Meet Record in the 200m backstroke on Saturday during the 3rd day of prelims in Fiji.
Besides taking the top seed by over 2 seconds, ahead of Katharine Berkoff’s 2:11.01, Stadden dipped under the old Meet Record of 2:09.59 set by current American team captain Lucie Nordmann in 2016. Nordmann was the 3rd-fastest qualifier in prelims, but because she was also the 3rd-fastest American, that bumps her down to the B final. The same happened to Alex Walsh, who finished in 2:11.34: the 4th-best time in prelims. The American had the 4 fastest times in the heats.
Behind Stadden in Berkoff in the A final, then, is Canada’s Madison Broad, who clocked a 2:14.31, and her countrymate Rosie Zavaros, who finished in 2:15.86.
Hers was the only Meet Record in prelims, though American swimmer Gianluca Urlando put a scare into one in the 100 fly. He swam 52.56, which is the 2nd-fastest swim ever done by an American 15-16 in the event (behind only his 52.48 from US Nationals, the age group record). The Meet Record in that event is a 52.37, standing since 2009 when New Zealand’s Daniel Bell swam to Jr. Pan Pacs gold.
Other Day 3 Prelims Highlights:
- American Carson Foster cooled off a little after a white-hot start to the meet that included breaking 15-16 National Age Group Records belonging to both Caeleb Dressel (200 free) and Michael Phelps (400 IM, twice). The 16-year old swam 1:59.35, which tied 17-year old teammate Peter Larson for the top spot in finals. For Larson, that is his first career swim under 2 minutes in the event and a lifetime best by almost a second. Foster, on the other hand, was 1.65 seconds.
- Australian Lani Pallister qualified first in the girls’ 400 free, with Miyu Namba of Japan (4:12.99), Mariah Denigan of the USA (4:13.49), and Claire Tuggle also of the USA (4:13.55) less than a second back. Of that group at the top, the swim was only a personal best for Namba, with both Pallister and Tuggle having been 4:10s.
- American Ross Dant swam a 3:54.87 to qualify 1st in the men’s 400 free, followed by countrymate Ethan Hasley in 3:55.14. Dant’s best time is a 3:51, but for Heasley that was more than a 2-second improvement. New Zealand’s Zac Reid qualified for the final 8th in 4:01.00. The triple New Zealand Champion this summer is his country’s fastest-ever junior middle distance freestyler, and was the top seed in the event coming into t he meet in a 3:51-low. He’s raced fairly-well at the meet so far, so finals will demonstrate whether something has happened (illness?) or if he was just cruising to a soft landing in prelims.
- Chiharu Iitsuka of Japan qualified 1st in the women’s 100 fly in 59.92 – the only swimmer sub-one minute in prelims. Isabel Ivey was 2nd in 1:00.00, and Canada’s Maggie MacNeil, who skipped the senior version of Pan Pacs to race at this meet, qualified 3rd in 1:00.12. 6 of the 8 swimmers in the final have been under 1 minute in their career, including MacNeil and Michaela Ryan of Australia, who have both been 58s; and nobody in the A-Final swam a best time.
Leave a Reply