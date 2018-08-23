Carson Foster Bests Michael Phelps’ 15-16 400 IM NAG Record in Fiji

2018 JR. PAN PACIFIC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In prelims of the 400 IM Friday morning at the 2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Championships, 16-year-old Carson Foster took almost three tenths off Michael Phelps‘ 15-16 National Age Group record in the 400 IM.

Foster, who bested Caeleb Dressel‘s 200 free 15-16 NAG Thursday, split 57.02/1:03.52/1:14.08/1:00.30 to win the race in 4:14.92. Phelps’ previous record was 4:15.20, set in 2001. Phelps now only holds one 15-16 NAG: his 1:54.58 200 fly, also from 2001.

Foster’s previous best time was from U.S. Summer Nationals in 2017, where he went 4:21.10.

The Texas commit is the top qualifier in the event by over five seconds, with Japan’s Masayuki Otake and Keiya Tamaru tied for second in 4:20.23. In fourth was Carson’s older brother Jake Foster in 4:21.29.

Top 10 All-Time: US Boys 15-16 400 IM