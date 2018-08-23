Carson Foster Bests Michael Phelps’ 15-16 400 IM NAG Record in Fiji

2018 JR. PAN PACIFIC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 23rd-26th, 2018
- Suva, Fiji
- Live Results/Psychs
- USA Swimming Meet Landing Page (with daily heat sheets)
- 5 Storylines to Watch at the 2018 Jr. Pan Pacs
- Full Meet Information and Schedule Document
- Live Stream (free, open)
In prelims of the 400 IM Friday morning at the 2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Championships, 16-year-old Carson Foster took almost three tenths off Michael Phelps‘ 15-16 National Age Group record in the 400 IM.
Foster, who bested Caeleb Dressel‘s 200 free 15-16 NAG Thursday, split 57.02/1:03.52/1:14.08/1:00.30 to win the race in 4:14.92. Phelps’ previous record was 4:15.20, set in 2001. Phelps now only holds one 15-16 NAG: his 1:54.58 200 fly, also from 2001.
Foster’s previous best time was from U.S. Summer Nationals in 2017, where he went 4:21.10.
The Texas commit is the top qualifier in the event by over five seconds, with Japan’s Masayuki Otake and Keiya Tamaru tied for second in 4:20.23. In fourth was Carson’s older brother Jake Foster in 4:21.29.
Top 10 All-Time: US Boys 15-16 400 IM
|1
|Carson Foster
|4:14.92
|2
|Michael Phelps
|4:15.20
|3
|Sean Grieshop
|4:15.67
|4
|Gunnar Bentz
|4:17.43
|5
|Jake Foster
|4:19.40
|6
|Marci Barta
|4:19.47
|7
|Andrew Seliskar
|4:20.96
|8
|Jarod Arroyo
|4:20.96
|9
|Robert Finke
|4:21.04
|10
|Mikey Calvillo
|4:22.09
HOT DAMN
Urlando went a 4:18 and would have moved to 5th all-time but he got DQed. Hopefully he puts together a fast and clean 200 IM.
Any idea why he got DQed?
False start I think
The US production lines continues.