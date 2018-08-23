Carson Foster Bests Michael Phelps’ 15-16 400 IM NAG Record in Fiji

2018 JR. PAN PACIFIC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In prelims of the 400 IM Friday morning at the 2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Championships, 16-year-old Carson Foster took almost three tenths off Michael Phelps‘ 15-16 National Age Group record in the 400 IM.

Foster, who bested Caeleb Dressel‘s 200 free 15-16 NAG Thursday, split 57.02/1:03.52/1:14.08/1:00.30 to win the race in 4:14.92. Phelps’ previous record was 4:15.20, set in 2001. Phelps now only holds one 15-16 NAG: his 1:54.58 200 fly, also from 2001.

Foster’s previous best time was from U.S. Summer Nationals in 2017, where he went 4:21.10.

The Texas commit is the top qualifier in the event by over five seconds, with Japan’s Masayuki Otake and Keiya Tamaru tied for second in 4:20.23. In fourth was Carson’s older brother Jake Foster in 4:21.29.

Top 10 All-Time: US Boys 15-16 400 IM

1 Carson Foster 4:14.92
2 Michael Phelps 4:15.20
3 Sean Grieshop 4:15.67
4 Gunnar Bentz 4:17.43
5 Jake Foster 4:19.40
6 Marci Barta 4:19.47
7 Andrew Seliskar 4:20.96
8 Jarod Arroyo 4:20.96
9 Robert Finke 4:21.04
10 Mikey Calvillo 4:22.09

 

Caeleb Dressel Will Win 9 Gold Medals in Tokyo

HOT DAMN

1 hour ago
joe

Urlando went a 4:18 and would have moved to 5th all-time but he got DQed. Hopefully he puts together a fast and clean 200 IM.

57 minutes ago
Aflyer

Any idea why he got DQed?

6 minutes ago
Swammer from Wakanda

False start I think

31 seconds ago
Robbos

The US production lines continues.

39 minutes ago

