Foster NAG, Weiss Meet Records Headline Junior Pan Pac Day 2 Prelims

2018 JR. PAN PACIFIC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sizzling swims from Carson Foster and Emily Weiss highlighted the second morning of the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, as Americans took down two different records.

First up was Weiss, who dropped 0.38s from her seed time to set a new meet record in the women’s 100 breast. Her time of 1:07.61 from this morning eclipsed fellow American Zoe Bartel‘s time of 1:07.82 from 2016. The junior world record belonging to Ruta Meilutyte still stands at 1:05.39. Weiss’s time was a full second faster than the next fastest time of the morning, a 1:08.81 that belonged to Canada’s Nina Kucheran.

Next, Foster set his second NAG of the meet, crushing a 4:14.92 that was the fastest time in the field by a full five seconds. Thanks to a quirk in how FINA has counted junior world records, Carson is now within a second of the meet record, a 4:14.00 from Sean Grieshop two years ago, but much further off of the meet record, which is Chase Kalisz’s 4:12.59 from 2012. Carson’s brother Jake Foster took the second spot for Team USA in tonight’s final, finishing 4th overall, while a pair of Japanese swimmers, Keiya Tamaru and Masayuki Otake, had the 2nd and 3rd fastest times of the morning, sandwiched between the two Foster brothers.

One day after USA swimmers took the top two spots in five of the six events, that only happened in the men’s 100 free and women’s 400 IM this morning. Still, American swimmers will be in lane four in each of tonight’s six individual events. Both men and women will also swim the 4×200 free relays tonight as well.

Other notes from Day 2 Prelims: