Carson Foster Takes Down Dressel’s 15-16 NAG in 200 Free in Fiji

2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

16-year-old Carson Foster downed the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the men’s 200 meter freestyle on Thursday night in Fiji, winning the B final at 2018 Junior Pan Pacs in 1:48.57. Foster hadn’t cracked the 2:00 barrier coming into the meet; his top time was 1:50.44 from last summer’s Junior Nationals.

In Fiji, he dropped a 1:49.07 in prelims to qualify third overall behind USA teammates Drew Kibler and Jake Magahey. Magahey, who is also 16, went 1:48.65 to come within .01 of the 15-16 NAG in prelims.

Because of the 2-country max rule, Foster swam the B final in lane 4. Foster was out quickly, swimming evenly with Japan’s Masayuki Otake. Foster exploded over the second half to blow the heat away. He won by 2 body lengths with 1:48.57, with Otake (1:51.20) and Ethan Heasley (1:51.52) following.

Foster’s 1:48.57 knocked .07 off Caeleb Dressel’s 15-16 NAG from 2013 Summer Junior Nationals, when he won the B final in 1:48.64. The difference is all in Foster’s last 50 meters. Here are the side-by-side splits: