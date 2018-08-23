Carson Foster Takes Down Dressel’s 15-16 NAG in 200 Free in Fiji

Anne Lepesant
by Anne Lepesant 1

August 23rd, 2018 News

2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

16-year-old Carson Foster downed the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the men’s 200 meter freestyle on Thursday night in Fiji, winning the B final at 2018 Junior Pan Pacs in 1:48.57. Foster hadn’t cracked the 2:00 barrier coming into the meet; his top time was 1:50.44 from last summer’s Junior Nationals.

In Fiji, he dropped a 1:49.07 in prelims to qualify third overall behind USA teammates Drew Kibler and Jake Magahey. Magahey, who is also 16, went 1:48.65 to come within .01 of the 15-16 NAG in prelims.

Because of the 2-country max rule, Foster swam the B final in lane 4. Foster was out quickly, swimming evenly with Japan’s Masayuki Otake. Foster exploded over the second half to blow the heat away. He won by 2 body lengths with 1:48.57, with Otake (1:51.20) and Ethan Heasley (1:51.52) following.

Foster’s 1:48.57 knocked .07 off Caeleb Dressel’s 15-16 NAG from 2013 Summer Junior Nationals, when he won the B final in 1:48.64. The difference is all in Foster’s last 50 meters. Here are the side-by-side splits:

  Carson Foster, 2018 Caeleb Dressel, 2013
50 25.68 25.17
100 53.56 (27.88) 52.65 (27.48)
150 1:21.44 (27.88) 1:20.33 (27.68)
200 1:48.57 (27.13) 1:48.64 (28.31)

 

 

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
nuotofan

Congrats to Carson Foster but also (above all?) to Jake Mahahey, capable to swim two 1.48.6.
The hundredths grab the headlines (and Nag), but consistency is a great mid-term swimming asset.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!