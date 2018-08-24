Carson Foster Does it Again: Re-Lowers 400 IM NAG Record in Finals

2018 JR. PAN PACIFIC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

16-year old Carson Foster has re-broken the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 400 meter IM in Saturday’s finals session at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships.

After taking down the old Phelps record in prelims, Foster lowered the mark again to 4:14.73 in finals. His older brother Jake finished 2nd in 4:15.78.

In spite of the time being a small drop for Carson Foster, his splitting was quite different. Whereas in the morning, he relied on his front-half, in the afternoon, he turned halfway about a second behind the pace.

Then a monster breaststroke leg drew him close to the metaphorical record line, and a better-than-average freestyle leg pulled him past it.

Comparative Splits:

Carson Foster Saturday AM 57.02 1:03.52 1:14.08 1:00.30 4:14.92 Carson Foster Saturday PM 57.58 1:03.99 1:13.13 1:00.03 4:14.73

We were unable to locate Phelps’ splits from the 2001 US Spring National Championships anywhere. If you have them, please send to [email protected], and we’ll update the table above.

Sean Grieshop’s Meet Record and World Junior Record of 4:14.00 from the 2016 US Olympic Trials still stands, while the Meet Record remains a 4:12.59 done by Chase Kalisz in 2012.

Later in the session, Foster anchored the American 800 free relay in 1:49.68.

Both Foster brothers train with the Mason Manta Rays in Ohio.

Full Race Video: