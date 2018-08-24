Carson Foster Does it Again: Re-Lowers 400 IM NAG Record in Finals

2018 JR. PAN PACIFIC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

16-year old Carson Foster has re-broken the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 400 meter IM in Saturday’s finals session at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships.

After taking down the old Phelps record in prelims, Foster lowered the mark again to 4:14.73 in finals. His older brother Jake finished 2nd in 4:15.78.

In spite of the time being a small drop for Carson Foster, his splitting was quite different. Whereas in the morning, he relied on his front-half, in the afternoon, he turned halfway about a second behind the pace.

Then a monster breaststroke leg drew him close to the metaphorical record line, and a better-than-average freestyle leg pulled him past it.

Comparative Splits:

Carson Foster Saturday AM 57.02 1:03.52 1:14.08 1:00.30 4:14.92
Carson Foster Saturday PM 57.58 1:03.99 1:13.13 1:00.03 4:14.73

We were unable to locate Phelps’ splits from the 2001 US Spring National Championships anywhere. If you have them, please send to [email protected], and we’ll update the table above.

Sean Grieshop’s Meet Record and World Junior  Record of 4:14.00 from the 2016 US Olympic Trials still stands, while the Meet Record remains a 4:12.59 done by Chase Kalisz in 2012.

Later in the session, Foster anchored the American 800 free relay in 1:49.68.

Both Foster brothers train with the Mason Manta Rays in Ohio.

Full Race Video:

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Skoorbnagol

Won’t start a ridiculous debate today….
Rather well done to both Carson and Jake, USA 400IM legacy is shining brightly can’t wait to see what they do in 200IM and Carson 200bk.
Super talents

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago
Scribble

Who is this Phelps guy of which you speak?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
monsterbasher

He was a pretty good age group swimmer who never really panned out. Not sure why everyone makes a big deal about him.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 seconds ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!