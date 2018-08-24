Wang Jianjiahe Downs Games 400 Free Record, Completes Distance Sweep

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

China’s Wang Jianjiahe completed the distance treble on the final night of competition at the 2018 Asian Games, winning the 400 freestyle in a new Games Record of 4:03.18. The swim broke Shao Yiwen of China’s old mark of 4:05.58 from 2010.

That performance gives Wang her third gold and third meet record in the women’s distance events, having also won the 800 and 1500 earlier in the competition. As the 1500 was competed in for the first time here, she’s obviously the first to ever sweep all three, and joins the elusive club of Junie Sng (1978), Yan Ming (1986, 1990) and Chen Hua (1998) who have done the 400/800 double.

Wang’s countrymate Li Bingjie won silver in 4:06.46, as she has now placed 2nd to Wang in all three distance events. Li did have a win of her own in the 200 free, and the two 16-year-olds teamed up for another gold in the 4×200 free relay.

Wang’s swim fell just a few one-hundredths shy of her personal best from the TYR Pro Series stop in Atlanta, where she went 4:03.14 to put herself 4th in the world for the year. Li, the 2017 World Championship bronze medalist in this event, remains the Asian and Chinese Record holders with her 4:01.75 from last year.