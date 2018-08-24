Ikee Blasts New Asian Games Record In 50 Free For Sixth Gold Medal

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

Japan’s Rikako Ikee finished off her incredible week of swimming at the 2018 Asian Games with another win and Games Record in the women’s 50 freestyle final, as she clocked a time of 24.53 to lower the previous mark of 24.87 from China’s Chen Xinyi in 2014.

Ikee qualified 1st out of the heats in an easy 25.09, and was the clear favorite for the final having been nearly a full second faster back in April in 24.21. However, China’s Liu Xiang and Wu Qingfeng were both threats having been 24.5 and 24.6 respectively this year.

Liu pushed Ikee all the way to the finish, ultimately settling for silver whilst still getting under the previous record as well in 24.60. Wu was 3rd in 24.87 to tie the old record.

Ikee’s win in the 50 free is only Japan’s second ever, and their first since 1994. The 18-year-old finishes off her incredible week with six gold and eight medals total. She also won the 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, 4×100 free relay and the 4×100 medley relay, while also adding silvers in the 4×200 and the mixed medley relay. Additionally, she broke the Asian Games Record in all six of her victorious events.