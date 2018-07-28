Gianluca Urlando Breaks Michael Andrew’s NAG Record in 100 Fly

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming in the “C” final last night at the US National Championships, 16-year old Davis Swim Team athlete Gianluca Urlando broke a National Age Group Record in the 100 meter fly, finishing in 18th place overall with a 52.48. That dipped under the National Age Group Record of 52.57 that was set by Michael Andrew in 2015. Andrew finished 3rd in the same 100 fly on Friday.

Urlando doesn’t actually turn 17 until next March, so he’s still got a long time in this age group to chase more records, especially in the short course season.

Comparative Splits:

1st 50 2nd 50 Final Time
Urlando ’18 24.49 27.99 52.48
Andrew ’15 24.36 28.21 52.57

The swim isn’t the one from Urlando that most will remember in the immediate aftermath of this meet; that will come from the 200 fly, where Urlando placed 3rd to ensure his spot on his first senior international travel roster (which right now looks like Pan Ams). In that race, however, he’s running up against the famous Phelps 1:54.58 from 2001 that was also at the time the World Record.

At that same meet, he was just 52.98 in the 100 fly, and wasn’t faster than 52.4 until he turned 18.

Urlando still has entries left in the 100 back and  200 IM.

Urlando’s full results from this meet:

  • 50 fly – DFS
  • 100 fly – 52.48 (18th)
  • 200 fly – 1:55.21 (t-3rd)
  • 200 back – 2:01.61 (28th prelims, scratched final)
  • 400 IM – DFS

 

Philip

This kid is going places … congrats to him.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Justin Wright

This kid is an absolute badass. I’m both terrified and in awe at what the future holds for United States butterfly

Vote Up20-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Don

Since Conger has made the team does that help Urlando’s chances to make the Pan Pac team?

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Jared Anderson

At the very least, he won’t have to swim-off for a spot! Based on world ranks of the other 3rd placers so far, Urlando should be one of the earlier selected. But he needs a lot of doubles in the next couple days.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Joe

Is an article in the works outlining how selection is shaping up after day 3?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Braden Keith

https://swimswam.com/2018-u-s-nationals-day-3-pan-pacs-more-projected-roster-updates/

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Braden Keith

(I’m also going to start adding these to the event side bar for easier reference).

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Pvdh

Murphy/Dressel/Kalisz are likely going to double up. Andrew could in the 100 breast/50 fly. Zane Grothe has a solid shot. Litherland has an outside shot as well. I hope he gets through.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

