Gianluca Urlando Breaks Michael Andrew’s NAG Record in 100 Fly

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming in the “C” final last night at the US National Championships, 16-year old Davis Swim Team athlete Gianluca Urlando broke a National Age Group Record in the 100 meter fly, finishing in 18th place overall with a 52.48. That dipped under the National Age Group Record of 52.57 that was set by Michael Andrew in 2015. Andrew finished 3rd in the same 100 fly on Friday.

Urlando doesn’t actually turn 17 until next March, so he’s still got a long time in this age group to chase more records, especially in the short course season.

Comparative Splits:

1st 50 2nd 50 Final Time Urlando ’18 24.49 27.99 52.48 Andrew ’15 24.36 28.21 52.57

The swim isn’t the one from Urlando that most will remember in the immediate aftermath of this meet; that will come from the 200 fly, where Urlando placed 3rd to ensure his spot on his first senior international travel roster (which right now looks like Pan Ams). In that race, however, he’s running up against the famous Phelps 1:54.58 from 2001 that was also at the time the World Record.

At that same meet, he was just 52.98 in the 100 fly, and wasn’t faster than 52.4 until he turned 18.

Urlando still has entries left in the 100 back and 200 IM.

Urlando’s full results from this meet: