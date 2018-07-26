Gianluca Urlando Becomes No. 2 15-16 American Performer in 200 Fly

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In finals on night one of the 2018 Phillips National Championships, the Davis Aquadarts’ Gianluca Urlando became the No. 2 15-16 American performer of all-time in the men’s 200 fly, trailing only Michael Phelps (1:54.58).

Urlando split 25.79/28.98/ 30.04/30.40 en route to his final time of 1:55.21, which tied him for third along with Jack Conger Wednesday. Conger led the way through the 150, but faded on the final 50 as Louisville’s Zach Harting busted out a lifetime best 1:55.11 to take 2nd, then Urlando ran Conger down to tie for 3rd in 1:55.21.

Justin Wright won the event; he was 7th through the halfway mark and 5th going into the final lap, but he stuck to his race plan and brought it home, dropping another second in 1:54.53. He’s now the 7th fastest American in history, just 6 hundredths behind Conger.

Urlando is now faster at 16 than 2017 Worlds 100 fly silver medalist and No. 6 all-time 200 flyer Kristof Milak was.