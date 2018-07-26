Gianluca Urlando Becomes No. 2 15-16 American Performer in 200 Fly

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
In finals on night one of the 2018 Phillips National Championships, the Davis Aquadarts’ Gianluca Urlando became the No. 2 15-16 American performer of all-time in the men’s 200 fly, trailing only Michael Phelps (1:54.58).
Urlando split 25.79/28.98/ 30.04/30.40 en route to his final time of 1:55.21, which tied him for third along with Jack Conger Wednesday. Conger led the way through the 150, but faded on the final 50 as Louisville’s Zach Harting busted out a lifetime best 1:55.11 to take 2nd, then Urlando ran Conger down to tie for 3rd in 1:55.21.
Justin Wright won the event; he was 7th through the halfway mark and 5th going into the final lap, but he stuck to his race plan and brought it home, dropping another second in 1:54.53. He’s now the 7th fastest American in history, just 6 hundredths behind Conger.
Urlando is now faster at 16 than 2017 Worlds 100 fly silver medalist and No. 6 all-time 200 flyer Kristof Milak was.
|
Fastest US Boys 15-16
|1
|Michael Phelps
|1:54.58
|2
|Gianluca Urlando
|1:55.21
|3
|Andrew Seliskar
|1:56.42
|4
|Justin Lynch
|1:57.80
|5
|Carson Foster
|1:57.87
|6
|Justin Wright
|1:57.90
|7
|Dan Madwed
|1:58.15
|8
|Corey Okubo
|1:58.58
|9
|Dare Rose
|1:58.97
|10
|Mike Thomas
|1:59.11
YEESSS LUUUCCAAAA