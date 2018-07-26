Gianluca Urlando Becomes No. 2 15-16 American Performer in 200 Fly

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In finals on night one of the 2018 Phillips National Championships, the Davis Aquadarts’ Gianluca Urlando became the No. 2 15-16 American performer of all-time in the men’s 200 fly, trailing only Michael Phelps (1:54.58).

Urlando split 25.79/28.98/ 30.04/30.40 en route to his final time of 1:55.21, which tied him for third along with Jack Conger Wednesday. Conger led the way through the 150, but faded on the final 50 as Louisville’s Zach Harting busted out a lifetime best 1:55.11 to take 2nd, then Urlando ran Conger down to tie for 3rd in 1:55.21.

Justin Wright won the event; he was 7th through the halfway mark and 5th going into the final lap, but he stuck to his race plan and brought it home, dropping another second in 1:54.53. He’s now the 7th fastest American in history, just 6 hundredths behind Conger.

Urlando is now faster at 16 than 2017 Worlds 100 fly silver medalist and No. 6 all-time 200 flyer Kristof Milak was.

Fastest US Boys 15-16
1 Michael Phelps 1:54.58
2 Gianluca Urlando 1:55.21
3 Andrew Seliskar 1:56.42
4 Justin Lynch 1:57.80
5 Carson Foster 1:57.87
6 Justin Wright 1:57.90
7 Dan Madwed 1:58.15
8 Corey Okubo 1:58.58
9 Dare Rose 1:58.97
10 Mike Thomas 1:59.11

PONCHO

YEESSS LUUUCCAAAA

6 minutes ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

