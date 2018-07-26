Race Videos from Day 1 Finals at 2018 U.S. Nationals

2018 U.S. National Championships
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day One of the 2018 U.S. National Championships in Irvine, California. The B, C, and D finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
WOMEN’S 200 FLY
- GOLD: Hali Flickinger– 2:06.14
- SILVER: Katie Drabot– 2:07.18
- BRONZE: Regan Smith– 2:07.42
MEN’S 200 FLY
- GOLD: Justin Wright– 1:54.53
- SILVER: Zach Harting– 1:55.11
- BRONZE: (T-3) Jack Conger– 1:55.21 / Gianluca Urlando– 1:55.21
WOMEN’S 100 FREE
- GOLD: Simone Manuel– 52.54
- SILVER: Mallory Comerford– 53.09
- BRONZE: Margo Geer– 53.44
MEN’S 100 FREE
- GOLD: Blake Pieroni– 48.08
- SILVER: Nathan Adrian– 48.25
- BRONZE: Townley Haas– 48.30
WOMEN’S 800 FREE
- GOLD: Katie Ledecky– 8:11.98
- SILVER: Leah Smith– 8:22.79
- BRONZE: Haley Anderson– 8:24.13
MEN’S 1500 FREE
- GOLD: Jordan Wilimovsky– 14:48.89
- SILVER: Robert Finke– 14:55.34
- BRONZE: Zane Grothe– 15:00.85
