Race Videos from Day 1 Finals at 2018 U.S. Nationals

2018 U.S. National Championships

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day One of the 2018 U.S. National Championships in Irvine, California. The B, C, and D finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

  1. GOLD: Hali Flickinger– 2:06.14
  2. SILVER: Katie Drabot– 2:07.18
  3. BRONZE: Regan Smith– 2:07.42

MEN’S 200 FLY

  1. GOLD: Justin Wright– 1:54.53
  2. SILVER: Zach Harting– 1:55.11
  3. BRONZE: (T-3) Jack Conger– 1:55.21 / Gianluca Urlando– 1:55.21

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

  1. GOLD: Simone Manuel– 52.54
  2. SILVER: Mallory Comerford– 53.09
  3. BRONZE: Margo Geer– 53.44

MEN’S 100 FREE

  1. GOLD: Blake Pieroni– 48.08
  2. SILVER: Nathan Adrian– 48.25
  3. BRONZE: Townley Haas– 48.30

WOMEN’S 800 FREE

  1. GOLD: Katie Ledecky– 8:11.98
  2. SILVER: Leah Smith– 8:22.79
  3. BRONZE: Haley Anderson– 8:24.13

MEN’S 1500 FREE

  1. GOLD: Jordan Wilimovsky– 14:48.89
  2. SILVER: Robert Finke– 14:55.34
  3. BRONZE: Zane Grothe– 15:00.85

 

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Zanna

Thank you!!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!