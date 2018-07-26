U.S. Nationals Pick’Em Day 1 Update: A Night of Surprises

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Contest rules and prizes can be found here.

The women’s 200 fly went according to expectations. 77% of entries correctly picked Hali Flickinger to win and 40% correctly had Katie Drabot in second.

The fireworks started flying in the second event of the night. 0 people correctly picked Justin Wright to win the men’s 200 fly. Only 1 person out of 806 entries had Zach Harting in 2nd (well done Yung Thicc Boi).

The women’s 100 free went more to plan. Simone Manuel was correctly placed 1st by 81% of people. Mallory Comerford was picked 2nd by 67% and 3rd place finisher Margo Geer was picked by 24%.

The men’s 100 free was less predictable again. With consensus favorite Caeleb Dressel finishing 6th, 0 people correctly picked Blake Pieroni to win. However Nathan Adrian (84%) Townley Haas (27%), and Zach Apple (22%) were popular picks for 2-3-4.

The women’s 800 was taken easily by consensus favorite Katie Ledecky (100%). She was followed by consensus runner up Leah Smith (99%). The two were trailed by underdogs Haley Anderson (4%) and Ally McHugh (2%)

The men’s 1500 finally saw someone correctly pick a winner right. 16% had Jordan Willimovsky winning. 16% also had Robert Finke 2nd. Popular 1st place pick Zane Grothe was 3rd (8%) and Nick Norman (1%) surprised for 4th.

Standings

After 1 day the daily winner (and therefore overall leader) was Double Arm Freestyle with 68 points. For fun we entered the SwimSwam official picks into the contest and they tied for the lead, however they are ineligible to win prizes. Next were The Black Line with 66, Marklewis with 66, and busdt with 65.

Entry Points 1 Double Arm Freestyle 68 1 SwimSwam Official Picks 68 3 The Black Line 66 3 Marklewis 66 5 busdt 65 6 JRLswim 64 6 RR Surge 64 8 nickbecker4 63 8 tbland18 63 8 SwimMD 63

One note: to resolve the tie, any entries with Conger or Urlando were combined into a single entry. If you’re reviewing the spreadsheet and it says you picked Conger twice or you thought you picked Urlando and it says Conger, that’s why. The Urlando pick is still there it’s just hidden behind Conger’s name.