2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 1 Pan Pacs (& More) Projected Roster Updates

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
It was a day 1 full of shocks, as the first swimmers to etch their names on the American Pan Pacs roster aren’t the ones most expected. Justin Wright and Blake Pieroni won events on the men’s side, while Caeleb Dressel and Jack Conger missed the first wave of qualifying.
With no doubles yet in the books, only the top priority finishers are officially locked onto teams. That means the top 4 male and female 100 freestylers to Pacs, along with the winners of the 200 flys, women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. You can check out the full, tentative rosters below, though a lot will almost certainly change over the next few days. As of now Team USA would be sending world champ Dressel and Olympian Conger to Pan Ams in 2019.
You can find full selection procedures for all five major meets here.
Each meet has its own unique selection criteria, but all break down by priority: priority 1 will be selected first, priority 2 only if there is roster space remaining after that, priority 3 only if there is roster space remaining and so on. Below, we’ll track who’s in line to qualify for what team, moving to lower priorities as sufficient doubles are met.
Bear in mind that these rosters are in flux as the meet moves on. We’ll update daily, but be patient as we work through the intricacies of the criteria.
- Priority 1 is listed in blue
- Priority 2 is listed in red
- Priority 3 is listed in green
- Priority 4 is listed in yellow
- Priority 5 is listed in white
- All 2019 rosters hinge on the results of 2019 Pan Pacs, which affect Worlds selection (and therefore the trickle-down of athletes to World University Games and Pan Ams). Those rosters are listed in italics.
I think you need to edit document permissions so people can view
I asked this in the “Finals” thread, and checked selection docs. Does Jordan W use up a Pan Pac’s pool slot if already qualified for OW? My reading of selection doc is yes, unless he declines the pool slot (but can still swim the 1500 as an OW entry). But would he decline to increase the size of the team by 1? Would USA Swimming want that? Would he want that?