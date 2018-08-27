Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Why Kromo Dislikes Open Water

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From shockingly poor cardiovascular fitness to Conor Dwyer‘s stylin’ suit, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Preach, Simone. Tan lines are a badge of honor.

#9

This will be fun! Y’all aren’t timing this, right??? https://t.co/jynkdD0BAY — Ricky Berens (@RickyBerens) August 23, 2018

We’re gonna want those to see those results.

#8

When you tell your mom you want to grab your GoPro and she thinks you casually dropped that you're going to go pro🤦🏼‍♀️ #livlaughLiz — Ella Eastin (@ella_eastin) August 16, 2018

Missed it last week, but this is A+ mom content.

#7

I can swim 7,000 yards at practice and be good but idk. There’s something about 3 flights of stairs — «kels» 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🧜🏽‍♀️ (@klwilliams007) August 20, 2018

You’ve just described every swimmer’s biggest question in life.

#6

Carson Foster headlining the local newspaper in Fiji! pic.twitter.com/cdgFo0jnz1 — Mason Manta Rays (@RAYSswimming) August 25, 2018

Swimming. In print. #rare

#5

It's like a torpedo 😂 🐶 pic.twitter.com/gUkeLnuiAC — Cutest Hub (@HubCutest) August 10, 2018

Perfect form.

#4

#Junior Pan Pacific Games 2018 – Fiji

Thanks @carson24foster for the photo n the signed cap ….our kids just loved it they can't stop talking about it to friends n families….GO EAGLES!!…a wonderful experience indeed!!! VINAKA pic.twitter.com/ZybtzOU48O — Pudemilipritylina Vula (@Pudemiliprityl1) August 26, 2018

His autograph technique should catch up to his speed in due time.

#3

Future Michael Phelps! Lol 😂 https://t.co/2KZaqwpTNX — DJ Chark (@DJChark82) August 22, 2018

Gotta start somewhere.

#2

Board Meeting 2 Board Meeting @thombrowneny A post shared by Conor Dwyer (@conorjdwyer) on Aug 21, 2018 at 10:22am PDT

Can we get one of these but for going to class after morning practice?

#1

THIS IS WHY I DONT LIKE OPEN WATER SWIMMING 😱🤣😖 pic.twitter.com/FgeOq0jeUL — Ranomi Kromowidjojo (@ranomikromo) August 23, 2018

Fish… out of water? #Sorry.