Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Why Kromo Dislikes Open Water

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From shockingly poor cardiovascular fitness to Conor Dwyer‘s stylin’ suit, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

‪Beauty is what’s in that radiates outward. ‬It is important for women and young girls‪ ‬to be comfortable in their own skin.‪ ‬We are unique.‪ ‬We are beautiful.‪ ‬We should work to empower and encourage each other to be the best version of ourselves.‪ ‬❤️ This incident may seem trivial, but they can impact someone. No one is perfect. We all are people and we should be kind to one another. It is okay to be YOU!!

A post shared by Simone Manuel (@swimone13) on

Preach, Simone. Tan lines are a badge of honor.

#9

We’re gonna want those to see those results.

#8

Missed it last week, but this is A+ mom content.

#7

You’ve just described every swimmer’s biggest question in life.

#6

Swimming. In print. #rare

#5

Perfect form.

#4

His autograph technique should catch up to his speed in due time.

#3

Gotta start somewhere.

#2

Board Meeting 2 Board Meeting @thombrowneny

A post shared by Conor Dwyer (@conorjdwyer) on

Can we get one of these but for going to class after morning practice?

#1

Fish… out of water? #Sorry.

