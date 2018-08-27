Guilherme Guido Swims #3 50 CM Backstroke of All-Time at Jose Finkel

2018 JOSE FINKEL TROPHY (BRAZIL’S SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MEET)
- August 24th-28th, 2018
- Esporte Clube Pinheiros, Sao Paulo, Brazil
- 25m (SCM) pool
- Schedule
- Psych Sheet
- Live Steam + Race Videos
- Results
Guilherme Guido was one of a handful of Brazilians to break a South American Record, and his was particularly special because it was the 3rd-fastest performance in the history of the event.
Guido won the 50 back, the last event of the night, in 22.68. That broke his own South American Record of 22.75 from prelims, which was tied as the 6th-fastest performance ever.
The old South American Record was a 23.16 from 2014, and the old Brazilian Record was Guido’s 23.18 done at the 2012 Guarantingueta Open.
Top 5 Performers in History, Men’s 50 Back:
- Florent Manadou, France – 22.22 (2014)
- Peter Marshall, USA – 22.61 (2009)
- Guilherme Guido, Brazil – 22.68 (2018)
- (TIE) Stanislav Donets, Russia/Junya Koga, Japan – 22.74 (2016)
That swim was one of 3 Continental Records broken on the day. The only of those to come in an Olympic event was Larissa Oliveira in the 100 free, where she swam a 52.45. That broke her own mark of 52.68 done in July of this year.
That made her the first woman at the meet to hit a Short Course Worlds qualifying time, sneaking .02 under the mark.
Also breaking a South American Record was Jhennifer Conceicao in the 50 breaststroke, where she swam 30.00. That missed the Worlds qualifying time by .12 seconds, but broke her own South American Record of 30.31 from the 2016 edition of this meet. Her long course South American Record is 30.51 – so this short course record was due.
Also under the old record was runner-up Carolyne De Souza, who finished 2nd in 30.03 after leading at the turn.
Other Day 3 Winners:
- Etiene Medeiros broke the Championship Record and came within 3-tenths of a second of her own World Record, in the 50 backstroke, swimming a 25.95. Medeiros underwent shoulder surgery in January.
- Vini Lanza won the men’s 200 fly in 1:51.00, which broke the Championship Record in the event. Lanza is trained in the US at Indiana, where he finished 3rd in the event at the NCAA Championships last year. He and runner-up Luiz Altamir Lopez Melo (1:51.54) were both faster than the World Championship qualifying time.
- Cesar Cielo won the men’s 100 free in 46.83, beating out Marcelo Chierighini (46.99) and Matheus Santana (47.00). While that misses the Worlds qualifying time for Cielo, that is his best time since 2014. After skipping Pan Pacs to focus on qualifying for Short Course Worlds, which could be his last professional meet, that’s a good sign for his 50 later in the meet.
- Felipe Lima won the men’s 50 breaststroke in 26.00. The top 5 were all 26.3-or-better.
- Giovanna Tomanik won the women’s 200 fly in 2:08.31. She and Carolina Sarruf were almost in a dead-heat, but Tomanik took off after that turn to open up a big gap, which led her to win by over 2 seconds.
Guido gave an interview saying he changed his preparation and nutrition after losing to fantoni on maria lenk and he was happy with this
Almost the same for Lima who was out of pan pac after retuning to Brazil
Also of notice etiene with a sub 27 back after surgery