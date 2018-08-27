Guilherme Guido Swims #3 50 CM Backstroke of All-Time at Jose Finkel

2018 JOSE FINKEL TROPHY (BRAZIL’S SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MEET)

Guilherme Guido was one of a handful of Brazilians to break a South American Record, and his was particularly special because it was the 3rd-fastest performance in the history of the event.

Guido won the 50 back, the last event of the night, in 22.68. That broke his own South American Record of 22.75 from prelims, which was tied as the 6th-fastest performance ever.

The old South American Record was a 23.16 from 2014, and the old Brazilian Record was Guido’s 23.18 done at the 2012 Guarantingueta Open.

Top 5 Performers in History, Men’s 50 Back:

Florent Manadou, France – 22.22 (2014) Peter Marshall, USA – 22.61 (2009) Guilherme Guido, Brazil – 22.68 (2018) (TIE) Stanislav Donets, Russia/Junya Koga, Japan – 22.74 (2016)

That swim was one of 3 Continental Records broken on the day. The only of those to come in an Olympic event was Larissa Oliveira in the 100 free, where she swam a 52.45. That broke her own mark of 52.68 done in July of this year.

That made her the first woman at the meet to hit a Short Course Worlds qualifying time, sneaking .02 under the mark.

Also breaking a South American Record was Jhennifer Conceicao in the 50 breaststroke, where she swam 30.00. That missed the Worlds qualifying time by .12 seconds, but broke her own South American Record of 30.31 from the 2016 edition of this meet. Her long course South American Record is 30.51 – so this short course record was due.

Also under the old record was runner-up Carolyne De Souza, who finished 2nd in 30.03 after leading at the turn.

Other Day 3 Winners: