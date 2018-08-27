Greensboro Aquatic Center to Host 2019 ACC Championships

In line with previously published plans, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that both the men’s and women’s ACC Championships will be returning to Greensboro, NC, for the 2019 season. The location will be familiar territory for many of the swimmers attending, as the GAC has hosted this meet for two of the past three years, with Georgia Tech playing host in 2017.

The women’s championships are scheduled to run February 20th-23rd, while the men’s will be the following week.

Last year, the Virginia women won the ACC title for the tenth time in eleven years, as the Cavaliers surged to the victory under new head coach Todd DeSorbo. Louisville’s Mallory Comerford won swimmer of the meet honors and the Cardinals had their highest finish ever in the ACC, taking 2nd.

On the men’s side, NC State has now won four straight conference championships under head coach Braden Holloway. The Wolfpack swept all five relays, including an American Record-setting swim in the 400 free relay to cap off the victory. NC State’s Ryan Held was named swimmer of the meet, while Louisville again took 2nd place.