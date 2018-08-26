Conor Dwyer Throws Cubs First Pitch and Promotes Sun Safety

Olympian and Chicago-native Conor Dwyer graced the mound at Wrigley Field for his fourth time Saturday, throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago Cubs’ game versus the Cincinnati Reds Saturday.

Dwyer was the third professional swimmer to throw a first pitch this week, with Katie Ledecky doing it at the Washington Nationals game Wednesday, and Michael Phelps tossing his at the Arizona Diamondbacks game Saturday. The Cubs won Saturday, 10-6.

Dwyer and his family donned Saturday’s giveaway for the event: Cubs-branded sun protection shirts. The shirts were sponsored by the Pediatric Sun Protection Foundation, which encourages people to be “sun heroes.”

From the foundation:

A Sun Hero Should Always:

-Wear sun protective clothing

-Apply SPF 30+ sunscreen

-Seek shade from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Conor’s Sun Hero is his mother Jeanne. First Pitch @cubs game with my Sun Hero @dwyerjd A post shared by Conor Dwyer (@conorjdwyer) on Aug 25, 2018 at 11:21am PDT

The Dwyer family has an interesting connection with the Cubs: Jim Dowdle, Conor’s grandfather, was an executive vice president at Tribune Co., which used to own the team. Conor himself is also good friends with Cubs star Anthony Rizzo.

Besides the other times when he threw the first pitch, Dwyer led a 7th-inning rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” last year, and did the same with Cullen Jones in 2015.