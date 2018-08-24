Katie Ledecky and Erin Gemmell Toss 1st Pitch at Nationals Swim Night

Katie Ledecky is often vocal about her Washington, D.C. sports super-fandom, and D.C. sports have supported her back.

Wednesday night, for the second year running, Ledecky participated in pre-game festivities at a Washington Nationals baseball game. While last year she “just” threw out the first pitch, this year, the Nationals hosted a full-fledged “swim night,” where fans who purchased a special ticket received a Nationals swim cap and could participate in a meet-and-greet with Ledecky.

Last year, Ledecky unloaded her medals on superstar Bryce Harper before throwing the first pitch, and this year, she took the mound with NCAP’s 13-year-old Erin Gemmell, fresh off a breakout Junior Nationals performance (she is also the daughter of Ledecky’s former coach Bruce Gemmell).

Note: the Nationals accidentally double-booked Ledecky with radio personality Chad Dukes, hence the photo caption.

Here are some highlights from the rest of the pre-game fun:

And while the Nationals have struggled mightily as of late, Ledecky may have been their good luck charm. First baseman Ryan Zimmerman won the game with a walk-off 2-run home run.

MrsTarquinBiscuitbarrel

That’s our hometown girl, spreading smiles! Thanks, Katie!

